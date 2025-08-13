Get your smart ID at these banks – Here’s how

South Africans no longer have to rely solely on Home Affairs offices to apply for a Smart ID card.

Through the eHomeAffairs system, several major banks — including Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, and Standard Bank — now offer the service at selected branches, with plans for a major expansion in the coming years.

How does it work?

Apply and Book: Complete your application online via the Home Affairs eHomeAffairs portal, then book your branch visit. No walk-ins allowed.

Biometrics at the Bank: At the scheduled appointment, the bank captures your biometric data (photo and fingerprints).

Payment: Payment must be made via the same bank whose branch you selected for your appointment.

Collect Your Document: Your Smart ID or passport will be ready for collection from the same branch, typically within a few weeks.

New Digital Path (for Capitec & FNB):

Soon, you’ll be able to apply directly via your banking app, without needing to visit a branch—Home Affairs calls this the “digital-first” or “Home Affairs @ Home” model.

The Department of Home Affairs and partner banks plan to expand the number of branches offering the service to 100 by March 2026 and 1,000 by March 2029.

This expansion is possible because banks already have the biometric fingerprint and facial recognition systems needed for secure processing, allowing Home Affairs to integrate directly into their infrastructure.

What You’ll Need for a First-Time Smart ID Application

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the required documents — and whether a fee applies — depend on your age and circumstances.

Youth (16 years and older)

Birth certificate

Certified copy of a parent’s, legal guardian’s, or informant’s ID

Death certificate (or certified copy) if parents are deceased

Proof of residence, if available, or a provided residential address

Free of charge

Pensioners (60 years and older)

Green bar-coded ID book, or an affidavit if the ID is lost

Proof of residence, if available, or a provided residential address

Marriage certificate (if married) for status verification

Divorce decree (if divorced) for status verification

Free of charge

Other Citizens

Green bar-coded ID book, or an affidavit if the ID is lost

Proof of residence, if available, or a provided residential address

Marriage certificate (if married) for status verification

Divorce decree (if divorced) for status verification

Fee: R140

