News

Mark your calendars: Rare blood moon eclipse visible across SA

Don’t miss this celestial spectacle — the blood moon will be visible across South Africa for more than an hour.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Mark your calendars: Rare blood moon eclipse visible across SA
A rare blood moon eclipse will be visible across SA. Photo: Stock

South Africans are in for a celestial spectacle next month when a rare total lunar eclipse — better known as a blood moon — will be visible across the country.

On the evening of Sunday, September 7 2025, the Moon will slip into Earth’s shadow, glowing a dramatic shade of red for just over an hour in one of the most striking astronomical events of the year.

Why it’s a big deal this year?

This is the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022 and one of the more dramatic ones this decade.

The Moon will turn a deep red — the classic “blood moon” effect — offering an unforgettable sight.

The eclipse stages are safe to observe with the naked eye. Binoculars or telescopes can enhance details but are not necessary.

What to expect in South Africa:

Mark your calendars: Rare blood moon eclipse visible across SA
A rare blood moon eclipse will be visible across SA. Photo: Stock

 

Also read: High-speed chase in Centurion ends in crash and four arrests

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

 

 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button