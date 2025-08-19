Samsung Elevates the Foldable Era and Everyday Well-being with the Launch of the new Galaxy Z7 series and Galaxy Watch 8 series

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 19 August 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the availability of its latest foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE (Galaxy Z7 series), and its new Galaxy Watch8 series.

Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 and Z Flip7 FE: Ultra Thin and Light with Intuitive Intelligence

The Galaxy Z7 Series represent the next leap in smartphone innovation — refined through years of breakthrough engineering and elevated with advanced intelligence. Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE are Samsung’s thinnest, lightest and most advanced Z series yet. Powered by cutting-edge performance and seamlessly integrated Galaxy AI[1]They are intelligent, adaptive companions that anticipate and respond to your needs in real time. With expansive, flexible displays, pro-grade cameras and context-aware intelligence, they open up new realms of productivity, creativity and connection.

Galaxy Z Fold7 brings Galaxy advancements together and broadens their scope, delivering the Ultra experience in the thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable device yet. It offers immersive, high-octane performance on an expansive screen, empowering you to game, stream, connect and create all at once. Galaxy’s true AI companion experience has also been optimised for the foldable format, enabling fluid interactions across more apps and the larger screen. And with Camera and Screen Sharing with Gemini Live, you can talk naturally to Gemini about what you’re viewing. Simply share a picture of a local delicacy while you’re exploring a new city and ask Gemini where to try it nearby[2]Plus, Galaxy Z Fold7’s Ultra-grade 200MP high-resolution camera gives you the freedom to shoot at flexible angles, putting professional-quality content creation at your fingertips. Enjoy convenient editing features like Generative Edit, which now automatically detects passersby in the background of photos and proactively recommends what to remove, eliminating the need to make manual selections. With Galaxy Z Fold7, you get familiarity and durability in a head-turning new design that unfolds into something extraordinary.

Galaxy Z Flip7 distils flagship power, intelligence and personality into a compact and iconic form. With its edge-to-edge FlexWindow, you can express yourself, access key features at a glance and stay connected, all without opening the device. Built for dynamic lifestyles, Galaxy Z Flip7 transforms the way you capture and share — from flawless selfies to cinematic video — all with the agility and creativity only the Flip can offer. To help you stay in control of your day, Now Bar delivers helpful information right on Galaxy Z Flip7’s FlexWindow. See what song is playing, view your workout progress or check on the ETA of your rideshare with one quick glance. You can also use Camera Sharing with Gemini Live to share what you see through your camera and chat with Gemini in real time, whether you’re asking for road trip tips while travelling with your dog or you want outfit suggestions based on the day’s weather. Simply share your camera in Flex Mode and converse with Gemini hands-free. And with fun new features like Portrait Studio for Pet, you can instantly transform any snapped or downloaded pet photo into a work of art. Choose from styles like artistic painting, 3D cartoon, fisheye or professional-quality portrait and create a frame-worthy masterpiece with one quick tap. Galaxy Z Flip7 is the perfect balance of style, substance and smart utility — a true AI companion that’s built to last, flip after flip.

Bringing the foldable experience to even more users, Samsung also announced Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Compact when folded and expansive when opened, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE features a 6.7-inch Main Display for an immersive viewing experience. The 50MP FlexCam enables high-quality selfies and video in Flex Mode, letting users capture content hands-free, without even opening the device. Now Brief surfaces helpful updates – including weather, daily schedules and commute alerts – on the cover screen, in a layout optimised for Galaxy Z Flip7 FE’s compact form. Available in Black and Wh/ite, it delivers a minimalist look that complements its intelligent, foldable design.

Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE aren’t just next-generation foldables; they are a new class of smartphone designed to fit in your life and elevate it. Familiar yet transformative, they blend power, portability, style and substance, whether you seek a revolutionary Ultra experience or an AI powerhouse that fits in your pocket. As form factors evolve to look and think differently, this generation of foldables represents the next leap in smartphone innovation. Years of breakthrough engineering have led foldables to become flexible canvases for the new AI experience.

Galaxy Watch8 Series: Ultra-Comfort Meets Real-Time Health Motivation

Completing the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Watch8 series — including Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic — brings the same spirit of re-engineering found in the new phones to the wrist. Galaxy Watch8 features advanced sensor technology and creates an intuitive AI-powered experience to help users fulfil a healthier, more connected life. Its ultra-thin cushion design and Dynamic Lug system flex naturally for all-day comfort and more precise sensor contact. Leveraging Samsung’s BioActive Sensor for continuous health tracking, the watches deliver real-time insights and instant rewards or alerts across sleep, stress, nutrition and activity, turning healthy intentions into immediate, motivating feedback. Plus, Galaxy Watch8 introduces the Antioxidant Index for the first time in a smartwatch, enabling you to measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds and make informed lifestyle choices for healthy ageing.

Hands-On With the Galaxy Z Series and the Watch8 Series at Galaxy Hangouts

Samsung is currently hosting a Galaxy Hangouts pop-up café experience in major cities across the country. At Hangouts, Galaxy fans and the curious can relax with a complimentary coffee, connect with friends, and get hands-on with the ground-breaking new Galaxy Z7 series and Galaxy Watch8 Series devices. To find a Galaxy Hangout near you, click here.

Now available

Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Flip7 FE, Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch8 Classic are available for purchase at Samsung.com and in stores starting August 01. Galaxy Z Fold7 is offered in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack [3] Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in Jetblack, Blue Shadow, Coralred[4]. Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, which brings the foldable experience to a wider audience, is available in Black or White.

Galaxy Watch8 is available in two sizes — 44 mm and 40 mm — and comes in Graphite or Silver. Galaxy Watch8 Classic comes in 46 mm with Black or White options, while the new Galaxy Watch Ultra is offered in four titanium finishes, including the new Titanium Blue.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is available at these recommended retail prices[5]:

Galaxy Z Fold7 1TB – R49,999

Galaxy Z Fold7 512GB – R45,999

Galaxy Z Fold7 256GB – R42,999

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is available at these recommended retail prices6:

Galaxy Z Flip7 512GB – R27,499

Galaxy Z Flip7 256GB – R24,999

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE 256GB – R21,499

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE 128GB – R18,499

We have an exciting launch offer for both devices, where customers can double their storage and get 512GB for the price of 256GB. This limited offer is valid until from 01 August 31 August 2025. Terms and Conditions apply.

Get expanded access to Google AI Pro23 and 2TB of cloud storage for 6 months at no cost with Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

The Galaxy Watch8 is available at these recommended retail prices6:

Galaxy Watch8 40mm – R6,999

Galaxy Watch8 44mm – R7,499

Galaxy Watch8 Classic – R9,999

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) – R12,999

[1] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the output provided by AI features. The availability of Galaxy AI features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model, and phone carrier.

[2], depending on your location.

[3] Colour availability may vary depending on market, country or carrier.

[4] Colour availability may vary depending on market, country or carrier.

[5] Recommended retail prices only. Prices may vary per retailer.