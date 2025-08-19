Traffic fine increases in Tshwane false news, says metro police

Motorists can expect traffic fines in Tshwane to remain at their current rates, following the recent circulation of false information on social media about an increase.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has debunked the false news circulating on social media platforms, indicating that traffic fines are set to increase in November.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said, “The TMPD has noted with concern the circulation of an article on social media which claims that traffic fines in Tshwane will double in November”.

He confirmed that the information was false.

He further suggested that it was artificially generated through intelligence tools and that the news was meant to mislead the public.

Mahamba said the department has not yet decided to increase traffic fines.

“No decision to increase fines has been taken, nor has any announcement been made by the metro, the TMPD or the Department of Transport regarding a new traffic fine structure.”

He stated AARTO fines are determined through the national Government Gazette and remain standardised across the country.

“This misleading content is classified as fake news and is often linked to dubious advertisements and ‘promoted content’, which is designed to generate financial gain through deception,” said Mahamba.

He urged motorists to disregard the misinformation, cautioning that should there be any changes to traffic regulations, updates will be communicated through formal metro communication channels.

“Motorists are urged to always verify information through the metro’s official communication platforms and the TMPD,” he said.

Mahamba added, “Should any changes to traffic regulations or penalties be implemented in the future, such updates will be communicated formally and directly through official channels.”

He concluded by saying the metro remains committed to road safety and transparent communication with the public.

Residents are encouraged to report any criminal activity to the SAPS and TMPD on 012 358 7095/6.

