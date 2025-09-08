Young woman shot during cellphone robbery in Raslouw

A young woman in her 20s was shot and injured during a suspected cellphone robbery in Raslouw just after midnight on Monday, before being rushed to the hospital in a stable condition.

According to CERT-SA, the incident happened on the corner of Mimosa and Johann Streets in Raslouw, just outside the Mooiplaas informal settlement.

Members of Centurion CERT responded swiftly, assisting Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) EMS in stabilising the woman on the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police could not yet confirm the incident or provide more information.

Also read: Millionaires are moving to Pretoria – Here’s why

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.