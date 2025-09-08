CrimeNews

Young woman shot during cellphone robbery in Raslouw

A young woman in her 20s was shot and injured during a suspected cellphone robbery in Raslouw, Centurion, just after midnight.

1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Young woman shot during cellphone robbery in Raslouw
A young woman was shot during a cellphone robbery in Raslouw. Photo: Vision Tactical Facebook

A young woman in her 20s was shot and injured during a suspected cellphone robbery in Raslouw just after midnight on Monday, before being rushed to the hospital in a stable condition.

According to CERT-SA, the incident happened on the corner of Mimosa and Johann Streets in Raslouw, just outside the Mooiplaas informal settlement.

Members of Centurion CERT responded swiftly, assisting Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) EMS in stabilising the woman on the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police could not yet confirm the incident or provide more information.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
