Police lead child protection drive in Sinoville precinct

Child protection and learner safety took centre stage at Doornpoort Primary School on June 1 as the SAPS, community stakeholders, private security companies, and local businesses officially launched Child Protection Week in the Sinoville policing precinct.

The event, attended by learners, educators, parents, community members and various role-players, focused on educating children about personal safety, recognising abuse, and reporting crimes committed against children.

Representing Tshwane District Commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine, Brigadier Terrance Naidoo emphasised the importance of creating awareness among young learners and empowering them to speak out against abuse and exploitation.

Naidoo said SAPS continues to strengthen reporting mechanisms to ensure crimes against children are addressed effectively.

“We have social crime prevention units at our police stations and regularly conduct awareness campaigns.

“We also utilise social media platforms, radio stations, police station suggestion boxes, and the MySAPS app to make reporting easier for the community,” he explained.

He urged community members to come forward with information relating to child abuse and other crimes affecting children.

According to Naidoo, awareness programmes targeting primary school learners are critical because children need to understand the difference between acceptable and unacceptable behaviour from an early age.

“We need to sensitise children about abuse, child trafficking, and other dangers. This age group is very important because it allows us to teach them early what to look out for and how to seek help,” he said.

He also called on parents and guardians to take a more active role in their children’s lives.

“Parents must make time to listen to their children, ask questions, show interest in their schooling and overall well-being. Children need to know they can ask for assistance without fear,” he added.

One of the highlights of the event was an inspiring address by learner Lesedi Mokonyane, who reminded attendees that schools must be places where every learner feels safe, respected, and valued.

Mokonyane challenged fellow learners to choose kindness over bullying, respect over ridicule and courage over silence.

“The future is not shaped by the voices that echo through a crowd, but by the courage of those who dare to stand up for what is right. School safety begins with us,” the learner said.

Private security company ProShield also pledged its continued support in protecting children and supporting law enforcement efforts.

Managing Director Pieter van Rensburg said the company works closely with SAPS and non-profit organisations focused on child protection, trafficking prevention and the rescue of vulnerable children.

“We have a specialised unit that assists organisations working to protect children and remove them from dangerous situations. This is not something we do for revenue. We do it because we care about our communities,” he said.

Van Rensburg stressed that protecting children is a shared responsibility.

“Our future president could be sitting among these learners. If we fail our children, we fail our future. We all have a responsibility to do everything in our power to keep them safe,” he said.

He encouraged residents to adopt a ‘See something, Say something’ approach when they notice suspicious behaviour or potential threats.

“Without information from the community, many risks affecting children may go unnoticed. The community are the eyes and ears on the ground,” he said.

Local business representatives also voiced their support for child protection initiatives.

Pierre Mouton of Just Imagine Properties said investing in children is investing in the future of the community.

“A community cannot exist without children, and children need to be protected. If we can play a role in ensuring they grow up in a healthy and safe environment, then we must do so,” he said.

Mouton encouraged parents to build strong relationships with their children.

“If children have a good relationship with their parents, they will feel comfortable speaking up when they have a problem.

“Parents must also teach children good values and encourage them to become part of the solution rather than the problem,” he said.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from SAPS, community stakeholders and private sector partners to work together in ensuring that children remain safe, protected and empowered throughout the year.

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