Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Packing Everything You Expect from a Premium Tablet

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 11 September 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has announced the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11 – delivering its most intelligent and advanced tablet experience yet. Powered by the latest Galaxy AI[1], now enhanced by One UI 8[2] and new multimodal capabilities, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the thinnest Galaxy Tab to date, without compromising performance. It goes beyond a slim form factor to showcase what a premium tablet can be. Together, the series is built for effortless productivity on the go, combining pro-grade hardware with experiences optimised for a large screen.

With upgraded Samsung DeX and a redesigned S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra supports focused multi-tasking and seamless workflows, while also enabling creative expression in a sleek, portable form.

Whether capturing ideas in a meeting, summarising lecture notes or sketching out visual concepts, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra empowers users to handle more with less friction, wherever they are.

“The Galaxy Tab S11 series combines AI innovation with refined hardware to deliver a true multitasking experience that reflects Samsung’s deep experience in mobile productivity,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the latest Galaxy AI and new multimodal capabilities, these flagship tablets enable ultimate efficiency – empowering users to work, create and flow more naturally across a versatile, large screen.”

Powering Everyday Tasks with Advanced AI

With One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 series brings multimodal AI to the forefront – understanding what users type, say and see and responding in real time with helpful suggestions. These tools unlock a more fluid way to work, create and stay in flow across any task.

Gemini Live[3] enables real-time screen sharing and visual input, so users can have a natural conversation with Gemini about what they’re looking at. Whether it’s on-screen content or an object that someone wants to show by pointing the camera at it, Gemini Live can handle contextual questions and requests by seeing what the user sees. For instance, a user in a class can easily screen share their notes, then ask Gemini to interpret a chart or explain the study material and summarise its insights.

enables real-time screen sharing and visual input, so users can have a natural conversation with Gemini about what they’re looking at. Whether it’s on-screen content or an object that someone wants to show by pointing the camera at it, Gemini Live can handle contextual questions and requests by seeing what the user sees. For instance, a user in a class can easily screen share their notes, then ask Gemini to interpret a chart or explain the study material and summarise its insights. By pressing and holding the side button, users can activate Gemini and carry out commands across apps with a single command. For instance, when there’s no time to read a lengthy article, users can share the link with Gemini and say, “Summarise this article and save it to Samsung Notes,” making it easier to catch up later. It simplifies complex actions so users can stay in their flow.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is packed with additional tools for effortless productivity and creativity – including the full suite of Galaxy AI features, optimised for the large screen.

Users can turn rough sketches into clean visuals with Drawing Assist[4] , then drag and drop[5] images they’ve created into Samsung Notes as a starting point for further ideation – perfect for brainstorming, visual planning or creative exploration.

, then drag and drop[5] images they’ve created into Samsung Notes as a starting point for further ideation – perfect for brainstorming, visual planning or creative exploration. Writing Assist[6] helps rework tone and style, so users can easily refine a piece of writing to ensure it matches their intended meaning before dropping it into an email, document or other apps.

helps rework tone and style, so users can easily refine a piece of writing to ensure it matches their intended meaning before dropping it into an email, document or other apps. While multi-tasking, users can keep Galaxy AI close at hand as a moveable and compact overlay, presented in a floating view,[7] allowing them to summarise the content on their screen without breaking focus.

Circle to Search[8] with Google is now even more helpful for getting context and diving deeper into anything users see on their device’s screen. Users are able to translate text in real-time as they scroll and interact. From news articles to social media posts, users will see instant, on-screen translations of the underlying text in their preferred language.

with Google is now even more helpful for getting context and diving deeper into anything users see on their device’s screen. Users are able to translate text in real-time as they scroll and interact. From news articles to social media posts, users will see instant, on-screen translations of the underlying text in their preferred language. The Galaxy Tab S11 series comes with the newly redesigned S Pen that’s built for both focused work and creative expression. Its new cone-shaped pen tip supports increased tilt angles for better control, while a hexagonal design provides a more natural, ergonomic feel that’s comfortable and stable in the hand. Quick Tools[9] make it easy to adjust on the fly while drawing or editing with floating access, while Sticky Note lets users capture sudden thoughts or to-dos directly over Samsung Notes – no more app switching required during document review.

Full-Scale Productivity

In addition to Galaxy AI, the enhanced Samsung DeX[10] on the Galaxy Tab S11 series empowers users to maximise their productivity when multi-tasking across apps, taking notes during meetings or simply mapping out ideas. Whether you’re a designer building out visual concepts or a frequent traveller planning a trip across apps and displays, the Galaxy Tab S11 series features support every step, from researching and sketching to sharing polished results.

The latest Samsung DeX upgrades unlock next-level productivity, starting with Extended Mode, which transforms the Galaxy Tab S11 and an external monitor into a seamless dual-screen setup. It runs Samsung DeX across both screens simultaneously for more intuitive multi-tasking and greater flexibility – now users can drag and drop apps between displays or reference a document on one screen while presenting on the other. Also new to Samsung DeX, users can now create up to four separate, customised workspaces for different needs. For example, one workspace can be dedicated to work, another to creative projects and a third to planning a trip.

With the upgraded Samsung DeX, users can set up a full working environment from virtually anywhere – whether it’s connecting to a meeting room TV for a presentation or adding final touches to a work document at the airport lounge just before starting a vacation. Combined with Book Cover Keyboard Slim, the Galaxy Tab S11 series easily transforms into a personalised, mobile workstation with instant access to AI assistants through the dedicated Galaxy AI Key.

Made to Perform, Built to Move

The Galaxy Tab S11 series delivers its most advanced performance yet, equipped with cutting-edge hardware and immersive visuals in a slim, highly portable design. Samsung brings its enhanced 3nm processor to Galaxy Tab for the first time in the S11 series, offering faster processing, smoother multi-tasking and more responsive AI features.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts performance improvements of 33% in NPU, 24% in CPU and 27% in GPU[11]. Additionally, a powerful battery[12] and efficient thermal management ensures reliable, long-lasting use for work, creativity and everything in between. Performance matched by purposeful design reflects Samsung’s hardware innovation – delivering ultra-thin and light, yet powerful devices ready for everyday versatility.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a remarkably slim build at just 5.1 mm[13], with narrow 5.2 mm bezels[14] that expand screen space without compromising portability. Across both models, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays deliver up to 1600 nits of peak brightness[15], ensuring clear, vivid visuals indoors or out, so users can stay focused wherever they work.

Tools That Fit the Way Users Work

The Galaxy Tab S11 series makes it easy to get started with work or creative projects with extensive third-party apps[16]. There is easy access to Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion and Notion – supporting everything from sketching and note-taking to flexible project planning. Galaxy users also enjoy exclusive benefits, with special offers that make it easier to explore these premium tools, work smarter and unlock their creative potential.

Goodnotes[17] offers a 1-year free version, Clip Studio Paint[18] comes with a 6-month free trial with 20% off your first subscription, and users can get 66% off LumaFusion[19] along with a one-month free Creator Pass. Notion[20] also comes with a one-month free trial of its Plus plan with Notion AI, providing added flexibility for writing, planning and organisation.

In addition to these apps, users can explore a broader range of options that support different needs. Noteshelf 3[21] offers customisable layouts for capturing and organising ideas. ArcSite[22] empowers users with precision tools to turn creative sketches into CAD layouts. Sketchbook provides an intuitive space for illustration and concept art, and Picsart[23] enables creators to bring their imagination to life through its own AI-driven design tools.

Whether users are working on creative portfolios or need to boost productivity, these tools are designed to simplify everyday tasks and streamline workflows. Launching as the first Galaxy tablet to feature One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 series delivers a more seamless, intelligent AI experience. One UI 8 will expand to other previous generations of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Tab S10 series, starting this October.[24]

Availability

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will be available starting 04 September 2025 in select markets and offered in two colours[25]: Gray and Silver. For more information about the Galaxy Tab S11 series, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, SamsungMobilePress.com or Samsung.com.

Specifications

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (14.6-inch) Galaxy Tab S11 (11-inch) Dimensions* 208.5 X 326.3 X 5.1 mm 165.3 X 253.8 X 5.5 mm *Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Weight* 692 g (Wi-Fi), 695 g (5G) 469 g (Wi-Fi), 471 g (5G) *Weight may vary by market. OS* Android 16.0 One UI 8 Display 14.6”[26], 2960 x 1848 11.0”[27], 2560 x 1600 120 Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X + Anti Reflection 120 Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Peak 1600 nit / HBM 1000 nit Peak 1600 nit / HBM 1000 nit AP MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ *Specifications may vary depending on model and/or market. Camera Rear 13 MP + 8 MP Ultra-Wide 13 MP Front 12 MP Ultra-Wide 12 MP Ultra-Wide Network & Connectivity* 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 7 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6E *Actual speed may vary by market, carrier and user environment. Wi-Fi 7 availability may vary due to OS version, market, location, network conditions and other factors. Wi-Fi 7 wireless network routers required and sold separately. Colour Gray, Silver Memory & Storage 16 GB + 1 TB 12 GB + 512 GB 12 GB + 256 GB MicroSD up to 2 TB 12 GB + 512 GB 12 GB + 256 GB 12 GB + 128 GB MicroSD up to 2 TB Sound Quad Speaker S Pen S Pen (BLE not supported ) In-box Durability IP68[28], Armor AL SIM Dual SIM (1 Physical + 1 eSIM) Security Fingerprint on Display (FOD) Battery / Charging 11,600 mAh / 45 W 8,400 mAh / 45 W *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 11,374 mAh for Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and 8,160 mAh for Galaxy Tab S11. **Based on Samsung internal lab test conditions with pre-release version of given model connected to earphone via Bluetooth under default settings over LTE. ***Fast Charging speed may vary depending on charging conditions and other factors. Using the original Samsung data cable is recommended. Accessories Book Cover Keyboard Slim Book Cover Frame Cover Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector (Add-On

*Specifications may vary by market.

