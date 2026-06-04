R36m to hire 100 permanent municipal guards

The Tshwane metro says it is reducing its reliance on outsourced security and watchman services after Council approved a R36-million allocation for the recruitment and deployment of 100 permanent municipal security guards.

The move forms part of the metro’s approved 2026/27 budget and the multiparty coalition government’s broader strategy to strengthen internal capacity, improve accountability and reduce dependence on external service providers.

The approved budget reduces expenditure on outsourced watchman services by R140-million. Of this amount, R104-million was redirected during the draft budget process towards the Real Time Crime Control Centre (RTCCC) and the Asset Protection Unit, while a further R36-million was approved during the final budget process to fund the recruitment of the additional security personnel.

Mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said: “As part of this approach, the city is investing in its Asset Protection Unit, the Real Time Crime Control Centre and the recruitment of 100 municipal security guards to better protect critical infrastructure, municipal facilities and public assets.”

He explained that the mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, proposed the additional R36-million reduction in outsourced watchman expenditure during the budget debate and vote on May 28, with Council subsequently approving the amendment.

According to Mgobozi, the R36-million allocation consists of R33.5-million for employee-related costs; R750 000 for uniforms; R250 000 for consumables; and R1.5-million for firearms and communication radios.

The 100 security guards will be permanently employed and will form part of the Asset Protection Unit.

“As asset protection is a permanent municipal service, these positions are intended to provide long-term capacity within the city,” Mgobozi said.

He added that the officers will be deployed to protect critical municipal infrastructure, facilities and strategic assets identified through risk assessments and operational requirements.

The recruitment process is expected to commence during the 2026/27 financial year, which begins on July 1, with vacancies to be advertised through the city’s official recruitment channels.

While minimum qualifications and training requirements have not yet been announced, Mgobozi said these details would be communicated once the formal recruitment process is approved.

Mgobozi said the metro remains committed to creating opportunities for residents while complying with labour legislation, employment equity requirements and municipal recruitment policies.

He said the shift towards internal security capacity is not new, noting that Council approved the phased implementation of an in-house Asset Protection Service in 2019.

“While the programme was not fully implemented, asset protection remains a permanent municipal function. The city is therefore continuing to build internal capacity rather than relying exclusively on outsourced security services,” he said.

He said future funding for the programme will be considered through the city’s annual budget and Medium-Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework processes.

This announcement comes amid growing scrutiny over municipal recruitment processes.

Separately, a group of residents who applied for positions within the TMPD recently protested outside Tshwane House, demanding transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

The applicants claim they completed the first two phases of the recruitment process last year but have since received no feedback despite numerous attempts to obtain updates.

The group is calling for the recruitment process to be halted until all outstanding applications have been finalised and applicants are provided with clear communication regarding the status of their applications.

ALSO READ: No arrests yet after farmer (69) shot dead in front of wife and brother

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel