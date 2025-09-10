Boschkop constable kills nephew, then himself in Mamelodi hostage drama

A hostage situation in Mamelodi East ended in tragedy just before midnight on Tuesday, September 9, when a Boschkop police constable killed his 18-year-old nephew before turning the gun on himself.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that the incident began around 08:00 on Tuesday morning after Mamelodi East police responded to reports of a family dispute at a Buffelpeer Street, Bavazone home.

“Upon interviewing witnesses, it was established that the constable fired two shots before the police arrived on the scene and he was refusing to let his 69-year-old mother and 18-year-old nephew out of the house,” said Muridili.

She added that it was later confirmed that only three people were inside the house, including the constable.

Hostage negotiators managed to secure the release of the constable’s elderly mother at around 23:00.

“She was treated by paramedics on the scene before being transported to hospital,” explained Muridili.

The situation reached its devastating conclusion shortly before midnight, just as Special Task Force members were preparing to enter the house tactically.

Negotiators were still engaging with the officer when two gunshots rang out from inside.

“Upon entering, the STF members found the body of the constable. As they searched further, they discovered the body of the constable’s nephew with gunshot wounds.”

The deceased officer has been identified as 32-year-old Constable Thapelo Mashigo.

He was stationed at Boschkop police station and at the time of the incident was deployed to the regional Essential Infrastructure Task Team.

Mashigo joined the police service in 2019.

Muridili confirmed that SAPS Employee Health and Wellness personnel were on the scene and will continue to provide psychosocial support to both the family and Mashigo’s colleagues.

“A case of murder, kidnapping, and an inquest will be opened at Mamelodi East police station, while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has also been informed.”

