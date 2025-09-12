Meet Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: The Gateway to the Galaxy AI & Flagship Essentials

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 12 September 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced Galaxy S25 FE, the newest and attainable addition to the Galaxy S25 line-up. Equipped with One UI 8 — the latest Galaxy AI experiences; Galaxy S25 FE offers a personalised AI companion with multimodal capabilities.

Designed to unlock new levels of creativity, Galaxy S25 FE brings powerful AI editing tools like Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo. At the same time, an upgraded 12MP front-facing camera, powered by AI-powered ProVisual Engine, introduces an enhanced selfie experience. A 4,900mAh battery and a more than 10% larger[1] vapor chamber offers smooth, responsive performance with 45W wired charging[2] support ensuring users can stay creative, entertained and connected while on the go.

“Galaxy S25 FE plays an important role as a gateway into the broader Galaxy AI ecosystem, making these experiences more attainable for a wider range of users,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With expanded personalised AI experiences and AI-powered photography and editing tools, Galaxy S25 FE empowers more people to bring greater convenience and creativity into their everyday lives.”

Seamless Everyday Experiences, Powered by AI

With Galaxy AI built into Galaxy S25 FE and optimised by One UI 8 and multimodal AI agents, more users will step into a new era of natural and effortless interaction — where voice, touch and visual input combine to simplify and enhance everyday tasks by making them even more intuitive.

Gemini Live[3] enables real-time visual conversations enhanced with multimodal AI, allowing the device to see what users see and making it easy to ask contextual questions. If you need help deciding what to pack for your next trip, just point your camera at two outfits and ask, “Which outfit is better for the weather in Seoul?” Gemini responds naturally, offering intelligent, conversational guidance that seamlessly supports your everyday life.

enables real-time visual conversations enhanced with multimodal AI, allowing the device to see what users see and making it easy to ask contextual questions. If you need help deciding what to pack for your next trip, just point your camera at two outfits and ask, “Which outfit is better for the weather in Seoul?” Gemini responds naturally, offering intelligent, conversational guidance that seamlessly supports your everyday life. Now Bar[4] surfaces helpful information at just the right moment, right from the lock screen. It shows relevant updates, and can even be customised to display live notifications, music, modes and routines, and more. Now Brief [5] provides personalised daily updates including traffic, reminders, calendar events, and fitness summaries.

surfaces helpful information at just the right moment, right from the lock screen. It shows relevant updates, and can even be customised to display live notifications, music, modes and routines, and more. [5] provides personalised daily updates including traffic, reminders, calendar events, and fitness summaries. With Circle to Search with Google[6] , gaming tips appear exactly when and where you need them. Just circle an item or challenge on screen to access tips and tactics – all in a floating view that keeps your gameplay uninterrupted.

, gaming tips appear exactly when and where you need them. Just circle an item or challenge on screen to access tips and tactics – all in a floating view that keeps your gameplay uninterrupted. These intelligent tools are designed to enhance communication, boost productivity and streamline daily interactions – all while adapting to the individual needs of each user. Plus, they’re backed by all-new protections for personalised, AI-powered features.

Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP)[7] creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring that each app can access only its own sensitive information. KEEP supports Galaxy’s Personal Data Engine (PDE)[8] to keep user data and preferences entirely on-device and secured by Knox Vault. Together, these solutions ensure fortified security and privacy in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Built to Empower Creativity at Every Level

Galaxy S25 FE delivers a premium camera experience thanks to the ProVisual Engine’s latest AI-powered features and an upgraded 12MP front camera[9] that captures captivating selfies with improved clarity. It also elevates Galaxy’s renowned Nightography: Low noise mode boosts the quality of night shots, while Super HDR in video showcases lifelike colours and contrast in every frame. Photo Assist enhances on-device editing with effortless precision, boosting user creativity and seamlessly bringing their visions to life.

Generative Edit[10] automatically detects passers-by in the background of photos and proactively recommends what to remove, eliminating the need to make manual selections and edits, while Portrait Studio[11] allows users to create personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions.

automatically detects passers-by in the background of photos and proactively recommends what to remove, eliminating the need to make manual selections and edits, while allows users to create personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions. Instant Slow-mo[12] lets users relive favourite video moments in a more immersive way, transforming any clip into slow motion with just a single tap.

lets users relive favourite video moments in a more immersive way, transforming any clip into slow motion with just a single tap. Audio Eraser[13] offers a convenient way to clean up noise in videos by isolating specific audio elements such as voices, music, wind, ambient nature, crowd noise and background interference — giving users precise control over what to reduce or remove entirely. Auto Trim[14] on Galaxy S25 FE streamlines the video editing process by automatically selecting the best moments from your footage.

Reliable Performance, Refined Design

From routine productivity to creative workflows, Galaxy S25 FE optimises every interaction. Galaxy S25 FE delivers reliable performance whether you’re streaming, multitasking or editing.

A 4,900mAh battery powers everyday tasks, while 45W wired charging enables extended use and quicker power-ups.[15]

powers everyday tasks, while enables extended use and quicker power-ups.[15] AI processing runs smoothly thanks to a more than 10% larger vapor chamber[16] for efficient thermal management.

for efficient thermal management. Galaxy S25 FE reflects the signature design of the Galaxy S25 series, with a slim, lightweight build that feels as good as it looks.

The 7-inch[17] Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth, immersive visuals, while a new enhanced Armor Aluminum frame provides improved durability and a more refined finish.

with a offers smooth, immersive visuals, while a new provides improved durability and a more refined finish. Galaxy S25 FE reflects the iconic Galaxy S series form with a touch of playful personalityailable in a range of bold, expressive colours – Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White.[18]

Seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates ensure reliable and optimised performance that lasts longer.[19]

For those looking to combine these visuals with the latest high-quality sound, pair Galaxy S25 FE with all-new Galaxy Buds3 FE to enjoy seamless connectivity and Galaxy’s immersive mobile entertainment experience. One UI 8 will also be available on more devices, including the full Galaxy S25 series, with updates starting this month.[20]

Availability

Galaxy S25 FE will be available starting September 4th in select markets and will include six months of the Google AI Pro plan with higher access to features in Gemini, Flow, NotebookLM and more.[21] For more information about Galaxy S25 FE, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, SamsungMobilePress.com or Samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Specifications[22]

Galaxy S25 FE Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz refresh rate (60/120Hz) Vision Booster Dimensions & Weight 76.6 X 161.3 X 7.4mm, 190g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera · F2.2, FOV 123˚ 50 MP Wide Camera · OIS F1.8, FOV 84˚ 8 MP Telephoto Camera · 3x Optical Zoom, OIS F2.4, FOV 32˚ 12MP Front Camera · F2.2, FOV 80˚ Processor Exynos 2400 (4nm) Memory & Storage 8 + 128GB 8 + 256GB 8 + 512GB * Storage options and availability may vary by carrier, country or region. Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. Battery 4,900 mAh *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,755mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging* Wired charging*: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter** Fast Wireless Charging *** Wireless PowerShare**** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC PD . **45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, S25 edge, S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip6, S24 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, S23 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 Ultra, Note20, S20 series, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Note10+, Note10, S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds3, Buds3 Pro, Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch6, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 16 One UI 8 Network and Connectivity 5G,* LTE,**, Wi-Fi 6E,*** Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v 5.4 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. *** Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Water Resistance IP68 * Water and dust resistant based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time. Water and dust resistance may also diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. Colours Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, White* *Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier.

