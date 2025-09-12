Meet the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – Now available in South Africa!

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 12 September 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has revealed the full specifications of the Galaxy S25 Edge, a category-defining slim smartphone joining the Galaxy S series. Crafted with style and strength in mind, Galaxy S25 Edge strikes a new balance of premium, pro-level performance in a resilient titanium body only 5.8mm thick. S25 Edge delivers on the S series legacy, integrating an iconic Galaxy AI-enabled camera and unleashing a new realm of creativity in an effortlessly portable device.

“Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone. The superior engineering that brought this revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps Galaxy deliver truly unexpected premium experiences for people around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “S25 Edge not only marks a breakthrough for its category, but it also accelerates important innovation across the mobile industry.”

Exceptionally Sleek and Strong Design

With a thin 5.8mm chassis, Galaxy S25 Edge is a remarkable feat of engineering that reimagines nearly every element of smartphone design for an even more compact and convenient experience. Its refined frame bridges form and function at just 163 grams, taking slim smartphones to the next level while staying true to the Galaxy S series’ unified design.

Alongside its streamlined silhouette comes exceptional resilience. The optimally curved edges and sturdy titanium frame offer enduring protection for everyday use. The latest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 – a new glass ceramic offering that delivers engineered resilience, is used for the front display to yield both vibrancy and strength on Galaxy S25 Edge.

Dynamic Creativity with a Pocketable 200MP Camera

The slim and light design of Galaxy S25 Edge makes it easier than ever for users to capture memorable moments and express their creativity anytime, anywhere. The 200MP wide lens upholds the Galaxy S series’ iconic camera experience while taking Nightography to a new level.

Thanks to its ultra-high resolution, users get sharper photos while maintaining clearer shots with large pixel size — capturing images with over 40% improved brightness[1] in low-light environments. The 12MP ultra-wide sensor features autofocus, which powers crisp, detailed macro photography for even more creative flexibility. Galaxy S25 Edge benefits from the same ProVisual Engine that was optimised for Galaxy S25 with pro-grade enhancements producing sharp details for clothes or plants and natural, true-to-life skin tone in portraits.

Galaxy AI-powered editing features, including fan-favourites like Audio Eraser[2] and Drawing Assist[3] are all brought over from the Galaxy S25 series, pairing advanced creative and editing tools with Samsung’s finest and best, slim form factor.

Peak Performance Expertly Configured in Ultra-Slim Housing

Galaxy S25 Edge is built to deliver premium performance, starting with the Snapdragon 8 ® Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the same processor available in all Galaxy S25 series devices globally. Customised by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the chipset powers Galaxy S25 Edge’s on-device AI processing capabilities and offers reliably fast performance all day.

Galaxy S25 Edge also keeps its cool under sustained use thanks to a reconfigured vapor chamber that is thin yet broader for steady heat dissipation. Matching the Galaxy S series’ renowned performance standards, Galaxy S25 Edge features advanced, efficient AI image processing with ProScaler[4], which delivers a 40% improvement[5] in display image scaling quality, while incorporating Samsung’s customised mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe).

A Trusted Companion with Galaxy AI

Integrating Galaxy AI at nearly every touchpoint, Galaxy S25 Edge offers our most natural and context-aware mobile AI experiences. Users get personalised, multimodal AI capabilities with peace of mind that their personal data is always safe. Mirroring the broader Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 Edge integrates AI agents that work seamlessly across multiple apps, helping as a true AI companion to get things done more easily.

Galaxy AI also gets better at integrating with daily routines. Now Brief and Now Bar[6] include third-party app integrations for greater convenience and helpful reminders during everyday commuting, dining and more. Thanks to Galaxy’s deep integration with Google, Galaxy S25 Edge brings Gemini’s latest advancements to more users.

For example, with Gemini Live’s[7] new camera and screen sharing abilities, users can show Gemini Live what they see on their screen or in the world around them while simultaneously interacting with it in a live conversation. Experiences powered by Galaxy AI on Galaxy S25 Edge aren’t just convenient—they’re designed with privacy at the core.

On-device AI processing ensures data is kept secure by Samsung Knox Vault, continuing Samsung’s unwavering commitment to ensure hyper-personalised mobile experiences never sacrifice privacy. Rooted in craftsmanship and driven by performance, Galaxy S25 Edge delivers pro-level photography, personalised AI experiences and more. It goes beyond a slim form factor to challenge expectations for what a smartphone can be.

Availability & Pricing

The Galaxy S25 Edge is now available locally in Titanium Jetblack at a recommended retail price of R24,999[8] cash or with post-paid deals starting from R999pm x36m. Plus, if you buy the Galaxy S25 Edge on contract between 01 and 30 September 2025, you can also get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G for R299pm x36m or Galaxy Watch8 Classic LTE for R129pm x36m[9]. This also comes with six free months of Google AI Pro (valued at over R2500). This slim, category-defining smartphone is available through Vodacom, Cell C, Incredible Connection, FNB, Takealot, and Samsung’s brand and online stores: samsung.com/za.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

SPECIFICATION TABLE

Galaxy S25 Edge Display 6.7-inch* QHD+ , Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) , Vision booster, Adaptive colour tone *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S25 Edge’s screen size is 6.7-inches in the full rectangle and 6.5-inches with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 75.6 X 158.2 X 5.8mm, 163g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera · F2.2 200 MP Wide Camera · OIS F1.7, 2x optical quality zoom 12MP Front Camera · F2.2 Memory & Storage 12 + 512GB 12 + 256GB *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. *Memory option may vary by market. Battery 3,900 mAh *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3786mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging* Wired charging*: Up to 55% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter**, Fast Wireless Charging *** , Wireless PowerShare**** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC PD . **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, S24, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds FE, Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 15, One UI 7 Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 7***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.4 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi 7 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 7 router. Water Resistance IP68 *IP68 Rating: Water and dust resistant based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time. Water and dust resistance of the S Pen may also diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.

*Specifications may vary by market.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

[1] Compared to Galaxy S25.

[2] Results may vary per video depending on sounds present in the video. Samsung Account login required. Certain types of sound can be detected such as voices, music, wind, nature, crowd and noise. The actual sound detection may vary depending on audio source, and the condition of the video. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[3] Drawing Assist feature requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[4] ProScaler feature is supported on Galaxy S25+, Edge & Ultra-models. Image quality can be enhanced up to QHD+, depending on screen resolution setting of device.

[5] Compared to Galaxy S24 series. Based on PSNR (Peak Signal-to-Noise Ratio) test.

[7] Check responses for accuracy. Compatible with certain features and accounts. Internet connection required. Available in select countries and to users 18+.

[8] Recommended retail price. Available at participating stores: Takealot, Samsung Brand Stores and Samsung.com.

[9] Ts and Cs apply. Promotion valid between 01 and 30 September 2025. Available through Vodacom, Cell C, Incredible Connection, FNB