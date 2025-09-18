Pretoria husband convicted after wife’s brutal boiling water death

A Pretoria husband has been convicted of the premeditated murder of his estranged wife after dousing her with boiling water during a brutal attack at their marital home.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found a 47-year-old man guilty following harrowing testimony from their eldest child and medical experts, confirming his role in the death of his 39-year-old wife.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said at the time of the incident, the couple had been separated for over eight months due to the husband’s infidelity, after he was caught in a relationship with his wife’s brother’s girlfriend.

“While the husband remained in the marital home with their three children (aged 16, 13, and 9), the deceased had moved to rented accommodation in Soshanguve Block TT.”

She stated that on the evening of October 28, 2022, the husband went to the room where the wife was renting with their children, as they had arranged for the wife to care for the children at the marital home while the husband travelled.

“However, when he could not find her, he went to her residence again at around 22h00 that night.

“When he arrived, an argument ensued between the two, and he forced her to return with him to his home.”

Mahanjana said once there, the husband instructed the children to remain in their bedroom before assaulting the deceased and burning her with boiling water in the bathtub.

“After hearing the mother’s screams, the eldest child alerted the police and reported what was happening. When officers arrived, the child opened the gate for them, but the husband fled.

“Upon entering the house, the police found the deceased crawling on the lounge floor, where she informed police that her husband had burned her.”

The mother was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries on December 31 2022.

“The post-mortem confirmed her death was caused by severe burn wounds requiring surgical intervention.”

Mahanjana said the husband handed himself over to the Soshanguve Police Station the following day, October 29, 2022.

The children had been placed in care due to a lack of parental supervision.

“In court, the husband denied guilt, claiming that the deceased had burned herself.

“However, Advocate Lawrence More led compelling testimony from nine witnesses, including three medical experts and the couple’s 16-year-old child.

“The court found the State witnesses credible and consistent, ruling that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Mahanjana said the matter has been postponed to November 06, 2025, for a pre-sentence report.

If you or someone you know is a victim of violence, there are several organisations and helplines that can help with medical attention, emotional support, counselling, and shelter.

South African Police Service

The police will assist in cases of domestic violence or sexual assault, and can help you access:

medical attention;

shelter

victim counselling.

SAPS emergency number: 10111

National Helplines

Gender-Based Violence Command Centre

0800 428 428

120 7867# (free from any cellphone)

STOP Gender Violence Helpline

0800 150 150

*120*7867#

Halt Elder Abuse Line ( Heal ) – helpline for elderly people

0800 003 081

E-mail: [email protected]

Human Trafficking helpline

08000 737 283 (08000 rescue)

082 455 3664

Support Organisations

People Opposed to Woman Abuse (Powa)

Support for women affected by violence, including:

Counselling (telephonic and in-person)

Legal support

Temporary shelter

Tel: 011 642 4345

Tears Foundation

Assists survivors of:

Domestic violence

Sexual assault

Child sexual abuse

Free SMS helpline: *134*7355#

Tel: 010 590 5920

