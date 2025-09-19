Every three days a child dies of hunger in Gauteng

Child hunger has reached a crisis point in Gauteng, where malnutrition claims the life of a child every three days.

Latest figures from the provincial legislature reveal nearly 8,600 cases treated in hospitals and clinics last year, with Pretoria facilities such as Steve Biko Academic and Jubilee Hospital among those recording some of the highest numbers.

In response, the Gauteng Department of Health says it has intensified efforts to combat Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), citing strengthened early detection, therapeutic feeding programmes, and ongoing community health screenings.

The department emphasised the need for early intervention, breastfeeding support, and collaboration with social services to address the root causes of hunger.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said every year about 130 children under five years old die of malnutrition in Gauteng, and hospitals and clinics treated a staggering 8546 malnutrition cases last year.

“These alarming figures are disclosed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to my questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

“According to the reply, there were 998 deaths from malnutrition from 2018/19 to the end of June this year – this means that every three days a child in Gauteng dies from hunger.”

Bloom said last year, there were 2873 child malnutrition cases in Gauteng hospitals, and 5673 cases were seen in the clinics.

Hospitals with the highest number of malnutrition cases last year include the following:

Steve Biko Academic Hospital: 229 cases (150 moderate + 79 severe)

Rahima Moosa Hospital: 228 cases (127 moderate + 101 severeChris Hani Baragwanath Hospital: 217 cases (67 moderate + 150 severe)

Leratong Hospital: 216 cases (81 moderate + 135 severe)

Pholosong Hospital: 209 cases (145 moderate + 64 severe)

Thelle Mogoerane Hospital: 196 cases (109 moderate and 87 severe)

Tambo Memorial Hospital: 130 cases (55 moderate + 75 severe)

Edenvale Hospital: 125 cases (57 moderate + 68 severe)

Jubilee Hospital: 111 cases (33 moderate + 78 severe)

Tembisa Hospital: 107 cases (44 moderate + 63 severe)

He added that lower numbers were recorded at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg and George Mukhari academic hospitals, which had 89 and 45 malnutrition cases, respectively.

“A worrying figure is the 224 severe malnutrition cases seen by the Olievenhoutbosch Extension 13 mobile clinic which saw 224 children with severe acute malnutrition.

“Also disturbing are the 190 severe acute malnutrition cases at the Weilers Farm clinic in the Vaal, and 138 malnutrition cases at the Hillbrow Community Health Centre.”

According to Bloom the Gauteng Health Department says all new cases seen at clinics and hospitals are admitted to a Therapeutic feeding programme until they have gained adequate weight and are discharged.

“The department said most of the children with malnutrition have underlying medical conditions, which prevent them from gaining weight adequately. “The deaths are mostly linked to infections such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, tuberculosis and HIV/Aids, and they present late to health facilities with complications such as Hypoglycaemia, Hypothermia and Sepsis, which make the prognosis poor.”

He furthermore said the Gauteng malnutrition figures should be a sharp wake-up call for government departments, especially health and social development, to work effectively in getting food to areas of need.

“Also important is the promotion of breastfeeding and early identification of malnutrition cases.

“No child should suffer or die in a province that has the resources to build a successful economy where everyone can afford nutritious food.”

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Health Department said it has intensified efforts to combat malnutrition amid identified cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) among children.

Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said SAM is a critical public health issue that leads to extreme weight loss, muscle wasting, weakened immunity and developmental delays, leaving affected children more vulnerable to infections such as diarrhoea and tuberculosis.

“If left untreated, malnutrition can have devastating long-term effects, including stunted growth, impaired cognitive development and an increased risk of chronic diseases in adulthood.”

According to Modiba the Gauteng Department of Health reported 1 467 cases of SAM, with 1 367 rehabilitated at our Hospitals in the previous financial year (2024/2025).

He said the highest incidences occurred in Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni Health Districts.

Modiba said alarmingly, many cases are only identified when children are already in severe distress, often presenting with complications such as hypoglycaemia, hypothermia, and sepsis.

“While malnutrition is preventable, early intervention is critical for saving lives. We urge parents, caregivers, and communities to make use of health facilities for early screening and treatment. Recognising early signs of SAM, such as extreme thinness, loss of appetite, swelling in the feet or hands, and developmental delays, is essential. Caregivers who suspect a child may be malnourished are encouraged to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest clinic, “ explains Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Ongoing Interventions to combat SAM, the MEC further pointed out that the department has strengthened early detection and intervention programmes.

“Community Health Workers are actively conducting home visits and screening children at Early Childhood Development Centres using Mid-Upper Arm Circumference measurements. These efforts aim to identify children at-risk before they reach a critical stage.”

Modiba said additionally, the department is prioritising nutrition education for families, emphasising the importance of healthy feeding practices.

“Parents are informed about the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months from birth and continuing breastfeeding with the addition of complementary food until two years and beyond. Providing the children with a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods containing essential nutrients for growth and development is emphasised through education to mothers and caregivers.”

Modiba also added that despite intensified efforts, the department acknowledges that socioeconomic factors such as food insecurity and poor feeding practices significantly contribute to the rise in malnutrition cases.

“Many households struggle to provide adequate nutritious meals, leading to unhealthy eating habits that replace essential nutrition. Department is collaborating with Department of Social Development by referring children for social grant and food parcel.

“The department emphasises that combating malnutrition requires a collective effort. Families and communities must actively engage in promoting proper feeding practices to protect children from the devastating effects of malnutrition.”

