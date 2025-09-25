Danie Botha apologises after Rapture prediction fails

After proclaiming that the Rapture would occur this past week, Danie Botha now says he is deeply sorry for the pain caused when nothing happened.

During an interview with journalist Izak du Plessis on Nuuspod, an Afrikaans current affairs podcast, Botha said his heart is heavy for those who felt betrayed or confused, but he insists his trust in God is stronger than ever.

“Man, I don’t feel well in my spirit or in my heart. There is still a road I must walk. But my trust in the Lord is stronger than ever. I just want to say something honestly first. “I want to say to the people that I am terribly sorry if anyone was hurt, or if people sold their belongings, I never said they should do it. “I am not offering excuses for the sake of it – I say this from my heart. My heart is sore. “I never had any intention of hurting anyone, in any way. My only intention was that I was afraid people would be left behind.”

This comes after the much-anticipated rapture predicted by Botha for 23–24 September has not taken place.

Botha had insisted the Holy Spirit revealed the date to him, describing it as the “final departure point” and pointing to a vision of “Flight 923” as confirmation.

History shows that failed end-time predictions are not new.

From the “Great Disappointment” in 1844 to Harold Camping’s judgment day dates in 2011 — when South African follower Johannes Coetzee and 80 others waited in a Johannesburg hotel only to be left with a huge bill — such prophecies have repeatedly ended in disappointment.

This week is no different: the world continues as normal, while Many who placed hope in Botha’s prophecy are left grappling with confusion, fear, or disillusionment.

