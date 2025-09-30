Above-average rainfall expected for Pretoria this summer

Pretoria residents have been urged to prepare for a wet and hot summer, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicting above-normal rainfall across Gauteng.

While the rains may benefit water reservoirs, the city’s drainage challenges could worsen the risk of flash floods, drownings, and heat-related illnesses.

Meteorologists warn that a weak La Niña may form in the coming weeks, increasing the likelihood of flooding in Pretoria and other parts of the north-eastern interior.

Authorities are urging residents to take proactive measures – including preparing for extreme heat and avoiding flood-prone areas – as higher minimum and maximum temperatures are also expected to dominate the season.

According to SAWS, much of the country’s summer rainfall regions are set to experience above-normal rainfall, particularly the North West, parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape – a trend expected to boost dam and reservoir levels.

However, these same conditions raise the risk of flooding and storm-related disasters if proper drainage and safety measures are not in place.

In contrast, Mpumalanga and Limpopo could face below-average rainfall, which may worsen existing drought conditions. Farmers in these provinces are urged to adopt water conservation and storage strategies.

The seasonal forecast also predicts hotter-than-normal minimum and maximum temperatures across most of South Africa, except for the southwestern coastal areas of the Northern Cape and Western Cape, which are likely to be cooler than usual.

