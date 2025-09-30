How fast can you drive without getting fined?

Pretoria motorists should take note as traffic police are stepping up speed enforcement across the city.

While the Aarto system gives drivers a 10km/h grace allowance to account for speedometer differences, the moment you exceed the limit by 11km/h or more, you risk hefty fines and demerit points.

With more average speed-over-distance traps being monitored on busy Pretoria routes, pushing the limit could quickly cost you both money and licence points.

According to the Aarto regulations, speeding offences are divided into strict brackets, with fines and demerit points increasing the faster you go.

For example, a motorist caught at 81km/h in a 70km/h zone may walk away with only a warning, but anyone driving 91km/h or more in that same zone will face penalties.

In Pretoria, this means that even a short burst over the limit on routes like Lynnwood Road, the N1 or the R21 could lead to costly consequences.

Aarto Speeding Penalties in Pretoria

10km/h or less over the limit

No fine issued (tolerance allowance)

11–15km/h over the limit

Fine: R250

Demerit points: 0

Common hotspots: Lynnwood Road, Atterbury Road

16–20km/h over the limit

Fine: R500

Demerit points: 1

Common hotspots: Rigel Avenue, Garsfontein Road

21–25km/h over the limit

Fine: R750

Demerit points: 2

Common hotspots: N1 South near Botha Avenue, N4 towards Silver Lakes

26–30km/h over the limit

Fine: R1 000

Demerit points: 3

Common hotspots: R21 towards OR Tambo, Solomon Mahlangu Drive

31–35km/h over the limit

Fine: R1 250

Demerit points: 4

Common hotspots: N1 North around Lynnwood, Church Street (CBD stretches)

36–40km/h over the limit

Fine: R1 500

Demerit points: 5

Common hotspots: N4 Eastbound (speed-over-distance traps)

41–45km/h over the limit

Fine: R1 750

Demerit points: 6

Common hotspots: R55 near Centurion, Nelson Mandela Drive

46–50km/h over the limit

Fine: R2 000

Demerit points: 7

Common hotspots: Mamelodi arterial roads, Zambezi Drive

More than 50km/h over the limit

Offence: Mandatory court appearance

Possible suspension or cancellation of the licence

High-risk zones: N1, R21, N4 (average speed-over-distance traps)

Also read: Look: Snow falls in Lesotho, but Pretoria only faces cooler weather

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.