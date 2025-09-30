How fast can you drive without getting fined?
Think you know how much you can push the speed limit before landing a fine? Aarto laws give motorists a small grace margin.
Pretoria motorists should take note as traffic police are stepping up speed enforcement across the city.
While the Aarto system gives drivers a 10km/h grace allowance to account for speedometer differences, the moment you exceed the limit by 11km/h or more, you risk hefty fines and demerit points.
With more average speed-over-distance traps being monitored on busy Pretoria routes, pushing the limit could quickly cost you both money and licence points.
According to the Aarto regulations, speeding offences are divided into strict brackets, with fines and demerit points increasing the faster you go.
For example, a motorist caught at 81km/h in a 70km/h zone may walk away with only a warning, but anyone driving 91km/h or more in that same zone will face penalties.
In Pretoria, this means that even a short burst over the limit on routes like Lynnwood Road, the N1 or the R21 could lead to costly consequences.
Aarto Speeding Penalties in Pretoria
10km/h or less over the limit
- No fine issued (tolerance allowance)
11–15km/h over the limit
- Fine: R250
- Demerit points: 0
- Common hotspots: Lynnwood Road, Atterbury Road
16–20km/h over the limit
- Fine: R500
- Demerit points: 1
- Common hotspots: Rigel Avenue, Garsfontein Road
21–25km/h over the limit
- Fine: R750
- Demerit points: 2
- Common hotspots: N1 South near Botha Avenue, N4 towards Silver Lakes
26–30km/h over the limit
- Fine: R1 000
- Demerit points: 3
- Common hotspots: R21 towards OR Tambo, Solomon Mahlangu Drive
31–35km/h over the limit
- Fine: R1 250
- Demerit points: 4
- Common hotspots: N1 North around Lynnwood, Church Street (CBD stretches)
36–40km/h over the limit
- Fine: R1 500
- Demerit points: 5
- Common hotspots: N4 Eastbound (speed-over-distance traps)
41–45km/h over the limit
- Fine: R1 750
- Demerit points: 6
- Common hotspots: R55 near Centurion, Nelson Mandela Drive
46–50km/h over the limit
- Fine: R2 000
- Demerit points: 7
- Common hotspots: Mamelodi arterial roads, Zambezi Drive
More than 50km/h over the limit
- Offence: Mandatory court appearance
- Possible suspension or cancellation of the licence
- High-risk zones: N1, R21, N4 (average speed-over-distance traps)
