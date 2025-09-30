News

How fast can you drive without getting fined?

Think you know how much you can push the speed limit before landing a fine? Aarto laws give motorists a small grace margin.

7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
How fast can you drive without getting fined?
Pretoria motorists — know your limits! Going just 11km/h over the speed limit could land you a fine and demerit points. Popular traps include the N1, R21, Lynnwood and Rigel. Photo: Stock

Pretoria motorists should take note as traffic police are stepping up speed enforcement across the city.

While the Aarto system gives drivers a 10km/h grace allowance to account for speedometer differences, the moment you exceed the limit by 11km/h or more, you risk hefty fines and demerit points.

With more average speed-over-distance traps being monitored on busy Pretoria routes, pushing the limit could quickly cost you both money and licence points.

According to the Aarto regulations, speeding offences are divided into strict brackets, with fines and demerit points increasing the faster you go.

For example, a motorist caught at 81km/h in a 70km/h zone may walk away with only a warning, but anyone driving 91km/h or more in that same zone will face penalties.

In Pretoria, this means that even a short burst over the limit on routes like Lynnwood Road, the N1 or the R21 could lead to costly consequences.

Aarto Speeding Penalties in Pretoria

10km/h or less over the limit

  • No fine issued (tolerance allowance)

11–15km/h over the limit

  • Fine: R250
  • Demerit points: 0
  • Common hotspots: Lynnwood Road, Atterbury Road

16–20km/h over the limit

  • Fine: R500
  • Demerit points: 1
  • Common hotspots: Rigel Avenue, Garsfontein Road

21–25km/h over the limit

  • Fine: R750
  • Demerit points: 2
  • Common hotspots: N1 South near Botha Avenue, N4 towards Silver Lakes

26–30km/h over the limit

  • Fine: R1 000
  • Demerit points: 3
  • Common hotspots: R21 towards OR Tambo, Solomon Mahlangu Drive

31–35km/h over the limit

  • Fine: R1 250
  • Demerit points: 4
  • Common hotspots: N1 North around Lynnwood, Church Street (CBD stretches)

36–40km/h over the limit

  • Fine: R1 500
  • Demerit points: 5
  • Common hotspots: N4 Eastbound (speed-over-distance traps)

41–45km/h over the limit

  • Fine: R1 750
  • Demerit points: 6
  • Common hotspots: R55 near Centurion, Nelson Mandela Drive

46–50km/h over the limit

  • Fine: R2 000
  • Demerit points: 7
  • Common hotspots: Mamelodi arterial roads, Zambezi Drive

More than 50km/h over the limit

  • Offence: Mandatory court appearance
  • Possible suspension or cancellation of the licence
  • High-risk zones: N1, R21, N4 (average speed-over-distance traps)

Also read: Look: Snow falls in Lesotho, but Pretoria only faces cooler weather

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button