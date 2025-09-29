Look: Snow falls in Lesotho, but Pretoria only faces cooler weather

Snow may have fallen in neighbouring Lesotho, but Pretoria residents won’t see flakes this week.

Instead, the city can expect slightly cooler, cloudy conditions on Tuesday, before temperatures gradually climb again through the rest of the week.

VoxWeather forecaster Michelle du Plessis said no show is expected in South Africa.

“Most of the rain and storms will clear up by tomorrow, but an onshore flow of cold air, caused by a high-pressure system wrapping around the east of the country, will still bring clouds and cooler weather for Pretoria tomorrow.”

“We are not expecting snow in South Africa. It will be about 2 or 3 degrees cooler than today, but then temperatures will slowly start to rise again during the course of the week, with not much more rain expected for the rest of the week.”

Look at the snow in Lesotho:

