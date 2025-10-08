Local newsNews

WATCH: Pretoria school revue goes viral for dazzling performance

Pretoria school revue goes viral for dazzling performance that celebrates South African pride, unity, and talent. Watch the video here.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
WATCH: Pretoria School revue goes viral for dazzling performance
A video of Laerskool Garsfontein’s Senior Revue has gone viral on social media, capturing the hearts of South Africans with the pupils’ passion, talent, and flawless blend of music and choreographed dance. Photo: Video/TikTok

A Pretoria primary school’s Senior Revue titled RSA in my DNA has taken social media by storm, wowing South Africans with its breathtaking choreography, vibrant costumes, and heartfelt celebration of local pride.

Featuring more than 100 learners from Grades 4 to 7, the performance has become a viral sensation for its energy, emotion, and powerful message of unity.

According to a Pretoria FM report they rehearsed for 107 hours from January to September — on Wednesdays, Fridays, and even Saturdays.

“The hours include an entire holiday week in June, which shows the learners’ incredible commitment,said organiser Lilise Azar.

“Behind them is a team of three hardworking teachers, a creative choreographer, and an exceptional assistant teacher.

The production, titled RSA in my DNA,was performed several times between July and September, including at three competitions — reaching the finals twice and taking home the winning title at one. The theme is carried through music by artists such as Laurika Rauch, Mango Groove, Madonna, and Queen.

Watch the video here:

@janellecarstens Replying to @maralize1 ♬ original sound – Janelle Carstens

 

Also read: Don’t suffer in silence: How Pretoria teens can get help for suicidal thoughts

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button