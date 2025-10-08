WATCH: Pretoria school revue goes viral for dazzling performance

A Pretoria primary school’s Senior Revue titled “RSA in my DNA” has taken social media by storm, wowing South Africans with its breathtaking choreography, vibrant costumes, and heartfelt celebration of local pride.

Featuring more than 100 learners from Grades 4 to 7, the performance has become a viral sensation for its energy, emotion, and powerful message of unity.

According to a Pretoria FM report they rehearsed for 107 hours from January to September — on Wednesdays, Fridays, and even Saturdays.

“The hours include an entire holiday week in June, which shows the learners’ incredible commitment,” said organiser Lilise Azar.

“Behind them is a team of three hardworking teachers, a creative choreographer, and an exceptional assistant teacher.”

The production, titled “RSA in my DNA,” was performed several times between July and September, including at three competitions — reaching the finals twice and taking home the winning title at one. The theme is carried through music by artists such as Laurika Rauch, Mango Groove, Madonna, and Queen.

Watch the video here:

