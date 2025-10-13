Local newsNews

Severe thunderstorms with hail and strong winds expected today

Severe thunderstorms with hail, strong winds and localised flooding are expected in Pretoria today. Here is the latest information.

7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Stormy skies are on the way for Pretoria — hail, heavy rain and lightning possible. Photo: Stock

Severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, lightning and heavy downpours are expected in Pretoria today as a Level 1 warning remains in effect.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) cautions that the conditions could lead to localised flooding, damage to property and power disruptions.

Residents are urged to stay indoors where possible and avoid flooded roads and low-lying areas.

Residents can expect hail, strong winds, lightning, and localised flooding of roads and low-lying bridges.

Authorities have urged caution, especially when travelling or sheltering outdoors, and advised residents to stay indoors during lightning activity and avoid flooded areas.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
