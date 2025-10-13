Severe thunderstorms with hail and strong winds expected today

Severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, lightning and heavy downpours are expected in Pretoria today as a Level 1 warning remains in effect.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) cautions that the conditions could lead to localised flooding, damage to property and power disruptions.

Residents are urged to stay indoors where possible and avoid flooded roads and low-lying areas.

Residents can expect hail, strong winds, lightning, and localised flooding of roads and low-lying bridges.

Authorities have urged caution, especially when travelling or sheltering outdoors, and advised residents to stay indoors during lightning activity and avoid flooded areas.

