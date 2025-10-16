Bakkie stolen with blind and deaf little Beeno inside — reward offered

A Pretoria family is heartbroken after thieves stole their white Corsa bakkie — with their blind and deaf dog Beeno inside — outside Montana Crossing on Saturday.

The family is now offering a R3 000 reward for his safe return and is pleading with residents to help find their beloved pet.

According to owner Ivan Beckley, he had parked his white Corsa bakkie in front of Clicks at Montana Crossing while doing quick shopping at Checkers.

“I was looking at different types of coffee when a man came to stand next to me and started looking too. He dropped a few boxes, and I helped him pick them up,” Beckley explained.

When he later reached the tills, he realised his keyholder was missing.

“I asked at reception if anyone had handed in keys, but no one had. I went outside — the bakkie was still there — but moments later it was gone, with Beeno inside,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Beckley added that 12-year-old Beeno receives chronic injections every morning. He was scheduled to undergo cataract removal surgery in Johannesburg yesterday. “

“Beeno is part of our family, and his disappearance breaks my heart,” Buckley said.

“All I want is for Beeno to come home safely.”

Have you seen little Beeno? Please call Ivan on immediately on 0824531944 if you have any information that could help reunite him with Beeno.

