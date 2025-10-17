Kidnapped or missing? Still no sign of Pretoria businessman

Police in Pretoria are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of missing businessman Mohammed Dokrat (33), who was last seen on October 11 2025, after leaving his workplace without informing anyone.

Mohammed (Amien) Dokrat, also known to many as Bhaiya, a former Laudium resident from 7th Avenue, now lives in Raslouw.

According to local reports circulating on social media, Amien was allegedly accosted by suspects driving a vehicle fitted with blue lights near Botha Avenue on the Centurion side of the highway at around 3:30pm on Saturday, October 11.

His vehicle was later found abandoned, with the keys still inside.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the incident is a kidnapping or a disappearance, but investigations are underway.

Anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact Warrant Officer CF Mashamaite at 012 353 5048, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or send a tip-off via the MySAPS App.

Also read: Body of missing businessman found

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok