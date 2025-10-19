Pretoria Boeremark gains more popularity

No rain could stop Pretoria residents from visiting the Pretoria Boeremark on Saturday morning.

This market, which takes place every Saturday from 05:30-09:30, gains popularity every week and is located on Moreleta Street in Silverton.

The Saturday markets have more than 200 vendors with a wide range of arts and crafts, handmade clothing, leather, jewellery, woodwork, and fresh vegetables.

ALSO READ:

Murphy Dzvimbo from Rayton is a regular visitor, and also sells peanut butter, said that the Boeremark is a place to be.

Dzvimbo said at the market you can find anything, from Plante bemoedig en genees nou by Irene Homesveggies to homemade products.

Visitors can enjoy exquisite jewellery, plants, canned goods, fresh chicken and meat, cheeses, farm-fresh milk, steel art, and wooden crafts.

ALSO READ: One dead, eight injured in N1 crash before Rigel avenue

Richard Bendeman said the Boeremark has grown, and they have more than 200 stalls, where you can buy anything you want.

Bendeman said the good thing about the market sale was meeting many people, as well as old friends.

“If you arrive early enough, you might even be able to enjoy the sunrise as part of your market experience.”

He further said the public should attend the Boeremark because everything there is a bargain.

Overall, the Pretoria Boeremark offers a vibrant community experience, where shoppers can indulge in a variety of products while enjoying the warmth of camaraderie and creativity.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.