One dead, eight injured in N1 crash before Rigel avenue

An early-morning collision between a car and a truck on the N1 North before the Rigel off-ramp has left one person dead and eight others injured.

The accident occurred on this morning, October 19. According to emergency services, the crash occurred at about 06:30 when the car collided with the side of the truck.

Accident Management Liaison Dean Slater said the force of the impact left a scene of chaos and destruction.

“The vehicle hit the side of the truck, which caused the roof to open as it rolled. Multiple patients were ejected from the car and thrown onto the side of the road,” said Slater.

A total of nine people were involved in the crash.

He said the occupants of the car sustained varying degrees of injuries, while the truck driver escaped unharmed.

“Sadly, one female patient was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries on the scene,” Slater said.

Slater said six people were critically injured, one moderately injured, while one suffered minor injuries.

He said all the injured were stabilised on scene and transported under advanced life support care to various medical facilities for further treatment.

