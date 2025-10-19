Warning: Severe hailstorm expected in Pretoria now

A warning for severe hailstorms has been issued for Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

The South African Weather Services have issued a high-level 5 warning for hailstorms in Gauteng and, more specifically, a level 2 warning for Pretoria. The warning is in place until midnight on Sunday.

The SAWS warned that large amounts of small hail can be expected, while large hail over an open area is possible.

“If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects. Do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects.”

According to the SAWS, Pretoria residents should be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds and/or heavy downpours can accompany the storms.

“Do not go fishing or play golf, as both the golf clubs and fishing rods are good conductors of electricity.”

The other impacts include:

Localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

Localised and short term disruption to municipal and other essential services (Education, health, communication and power supply).

Localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Minor vehicle accidents.

