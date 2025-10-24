Significant drop in fuel prices expected for November

Pretoria motorists can look forward to significant relief at the pumps next month, with petrol and diesel prices expected to drop sharply from the beginning of November, according to the latest unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The expected reductions mean that 95 Unleaded could drop to around R21.06 per litre, while 93 Unleaded is likely to fall to about R20.86 per litre. Diesel will also benefit: 500 ppm diesel is projected to fall to roughly R18.30 per litre, making it some 65 cents cheaper than at the start of the year.

The decreases are driven by lower international oil prices and a stronger rand, which added roughly 11 cents to the over-recovery on petrol.

Brent crude recently dipped to about $61 per barrel — the lowest in six months — amid oversupply concerns and weak demand from major economies.

Analysts expect the downward trend to continue into December, but say the outlook for 2026 remains uncertain.

