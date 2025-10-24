These major Pretoria roads closed NOW due to joint traffic operations

A large-scale joint traffic operation is currently underway in Pretoria, causing significant disruptions on several major routes.

Authorities have confirmed that rolling road closures are in effect as part of a coordinated safety clampdown across the city.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the operation involves multiple law-enforcement agencies, including the Gauteng Traffic Police, Tshwane Metro Police, and SAPS, and aims to improve road safety and enforce compliance ahead of the festive season.

Motorists are advised to remain patient and follow instructions from officers on duty.

Roads currently affected include:

N1 (Pretoria to Johannesburg corridor)

N4 (east and west directions)

R21

M1

R24

Jan Smuts Avenue

Lynnwood Road

Atterbury Road

Church Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

The roads will be closed from 09:00 until 13:00 on Friday.

Affected Metropolitan Areas:

• City of Tshwane

• City of Johannesburg

• Ekurhuleni

Major National and Regional Routes:

• N1, N3, N12

• M1

• R21

• R24

• R512

On Saturday, several road networks in Johannesburg will be closed to traffic between 8:00 and 10:00, and then from 13:00 to 14:30.

The affected arterial roads are Rivonia Road, Grayston Drive, 5th Street, Maude Street, Daisy Street, Whiteley Road, Melrose Boulevard, Athol Oaklands Rd, Oxford Road, Glenhove Road, Jan Smuts Avenue, Rand Show Road, Nasrec Road, and the Golden Highway.

Also read: Investigation into brutal teen attack drags on

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.