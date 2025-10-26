Urgent warning: Extreme veld-fire conditions in Tshwane today

The City’s Emergency Services has issued an urgent warning for extreme veld-fire conditions today after the South African Weather Services (SAWS) placed the metro under a Red Fire Danger alert from about 10:00 to 19:59.

According to spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba, the Fire Danger Index above 75 indicates conditions under which fires can develop easily and spread rapidly, often resulting in significant damage to property, vegetation, and the potential loss of human and animal life. Extremely hot and windy weather further increases the risk of runaway veld and bush fires, which can also intensify existing fires across the region.

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department is on high alert and has firefighting teams on standby to respond swiftly to any reported incidents. “At the first sign of smoke or fire, every possible measure must be taken to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible.”

She furthermore said the City urges residents to remain alert and adopt the following critical fire safety precautions during this period:

• Never leave children unattended near heaters, fires, or open flames.

• Avoid illegal electricity connections — they pose severe fire and electrocution risks.

• Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords.

• Never leave coal fires or open flames burning overnight without supervision.

• Do not use water to extinguish electrical or flammable liquid fires (e.g. paraffin fires).

• Use sand or a dry chemical powder (DCP) extinguisher to safely put out paraffin or flammable liquid fires.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department is working closely with the South African Weather Services to monitor weather reports and impact-based warnings throughout this period. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by following short-term weather forecasts and official alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources.

“The City further appeals to all residents, community organisations, and landowners to exercise heightened vigilance, avoid open burning or any fire-related activity during this period, and to immediately report any sightings of smoke or fire to the Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 (toll-free) or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.”

