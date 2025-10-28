Pretoria wildlife vet among three killed in helicopter crash

A Pretoria wildlife veterinarian, Dr Alwyn Venter, was one of three young people who died on Sunday afternoon when their helicopter crashed and caught fire in mountainous terrain near Daniëlskuil, Northern Cape.

The victims were Dr Alwyn Venter (wildlife vet from Pretoria), his veterinary assistant Angelo Robbertse, and the pilot Anlo Ferreira.

They were reportedly travelling from the farm Elandsvlakte to Olifantshoek when the Sud Aviation SE 3130 Alouette II helicopter struck the Kuruman Hills, crashed and burst into flames.

The deceased were between 23 and 35 years old. Venter lived in Pretoria, while Ferreira lived in the Rustenburg area.

On the Nyumbu Wildlife Facebook page, Venter is remembered as more than a veterinarian—a friend and guide, someone trusted by both people and animals.

“Our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to two incredible people, Dr. Alwyn Venter and his assistant Angelo Robbertse.

“Dr. Venter was more than just our vet, he was a friend, a guide, and someone we trusted deeply with our animals and our hearts. Angelo’s quiet dedication and kind spirit always shone through in every visit.

“Together, they brought comfort, care, and laughter to our farm and to so many others.

“We are so grateful for the compassion and friendship they shared with us over the years. Their loss leaves an emptiness that words can’t describe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.

“Rest peacefully, Alwyn and Angelo. You will always be part of our farm family.”

Alwyn leaves behind his wife and two small children.

Meanwhile, the Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed that an Alouette helicopter (registration ZU-RAL) crashed ar Danielskuil in the Northern Cape on Sunday.

Spokesperson Sisi Majola said all three occupants on board – a pilot and two other people – were fatally injured.

“The pilot was ferrying the aircraft from Elandsvlakte to Olifantshoek. The aircraft crashed in Kurumanheuwels in Danielskuil.

“The helicopter itself was substantially damaged because of the impact force and the post-impact fire destroyed the aircraft.”

Majola furthermore added that investigators have been dispatched to the site where a preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website 30 days from the day of this accident.

“AIID extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

