CrimeNews

Elderly couple pulled from vehicle and assaulted in Wilgers attack

An elderly couple was violently attacked and pulled from their vehicle during an armed robbery in The Wilgers on Tuesday.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Elderly couple pulled from vehicle and assaulted in Wilgers attack
Elderly couple was pulled from their vehicle on Tuesday and assaulted. Photo: Facebook/VEMRU

An armed robbery in The Wilgers on Tuesday afternoon left an elderly couple injured after they were pulled from their vehicle and assaulted by attackers.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) they received a call from Alpha Security Forum for two elderly patients who were robbed and assaulted in the Wilgers area of Tshwane East.

“On arrival with members from Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, our team found two patients, with one patient sustaining serious injuries to their chest and neck after they were attacked in their vehicle.

“Our teams worked to stabilise both patients until ambulances arrived on scene and transported both patients to a nearby hospital for further treatment.”

It furthermore said the scene was handed over to SAPS for investigation.

Also read: Eight suspected robbers arrested after shootout in Centurion

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button