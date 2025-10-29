Elderly couple pulled from vehicle and assaulted in Wilgers attack

An armed robbery in The Wilgers on Tuesday afternoon left an elderly couple injured after they were pulled from their vehicle and assaulted by attackers.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) they received a call from Alpha Security Forum for two elderly patients who were robbed and assaulted in the Wilgers area of Tshwane East.

“On arrival with members from Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, our team found two patients, with one patient sustaining serious injuries to their chest and neck after they were attacked in their vehicle. “Our teams worked to stabilise both patients until ambulances arrived on scene and transported both patients to a nearby hospital for further treatment.”

It furthermore said the scene was handed over to SAPS for investigation.

Also read: Eight suspected robbers arrested after shootout in Centurion

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.