R20 million worth of cocaine seized on Midrand plot

A crime intelligence-driven operation led by the South African Police Service (SAPS) uncovered R20 million worth of cocaine hidden in a storage room on a smallholding in Blue Hills, Midrand, on Tuesday evening.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the drugs were brought into South Africa from a neighbouring country and were destined for Cape Town, Western Cape.

“A multidisciplinary team led by Crime Intelligence Head Office, inclusive of Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, SAPS JHB K9 and members of the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), were following up on information of drugs that were being stored at a plot in Blue Hills, Midrand.”

She said the cocaine was found hidden in a storage room on the identified plot.

“A 56-year-old man who is believed to be the owner of the plot has been arrested and the cocaine weighing about 80kg has been seized.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Midrand Magistrate Court later on this week, on a possible charge of possession of drugs as well as dealing in drugs.

Also read: Elderly couple pulled from vehicle and assaulted in Wilgers attack

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.