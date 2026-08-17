Hijacked trucks and copper recovered in Pretoria

TMPD officers have recovered several haulage trucks believed to have been hijacked during an operation in Pretoria.

The vehicles were recovered on August 15 after TMPD Region 1 Sector 2 officers acted on information received from a tip-off.

According to the TMPD, the operation began at 16:50 when officers located the first truck at the intersection of the N4 Platinum Highway and the M17.

A man was found inside the vehicle and officers proceeded with further investigations.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said the operation subsequently led police to a trailer in Derdepoort, while the detached truck head was located on the N4 on-ramp to the R80 Mabopane Highway.

He said a third truck was later found unattended in Gomora informal settlement.

“During inspections of the recovered vehicles, officers discovered that one of the trucks was loaded with copper. “The vehicle is suspected to have been hijacked, prompting officers to secure the different crime scenes while further investigations were conducted,” he said.

Mahamba said the recovery demonstrated the importance of information sharing and co-operation between law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders in tackling vehicle-related crimes.

“TMPD officers secured the scenes together with other stakeholders, while the SAPS was also on scene and further investigations were instituted for a criminal prosecution,” he said.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged hijackings, including where and when the trucks were taken, remain subject to investigation.

Mahamba said no further details were provided regarding the identity of the man found in the first truck or whether any arrests had been made in connection with the recoveries.

The SAPS has joined the investigation as authorities work to establish the origin of the vehicles, the intended destination of the copper and whether the recoveries are linked to a broader criminal operation.

The TMPD thanked all stakeholders involved for their co-operation during the operation.

It also reiterated its commitment to road safety and combating vehicle-related crime across Pretoria, urging motorists and members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

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