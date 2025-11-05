Beloved Pretoria man killed in Valhalla hit-and-run accident

A beloved Pretoria man, Albert Bos, was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian accident in Valhalla last week.

His mother, Charmaine du Plessis Bos, said 40-year-old Albert was on his way to visit a friend last Thursday evening when the accident happened.

She said the hit and run accident took place in Myrdal Street, Valhalla at about 20h00 whereby Albert was struck by a vehicle.

Charmaine said the vehicle that struck her son sped off after the incident, and it could not be identified.

Evidence secured on the scene allegedly determined that the vehicle involved was a BMW.

On Monday, reports circulated that through a continuous multi-disciplinary investigation, the vehicle, the suspected BMW, with its driver, was finally located at a residence in Centurion. The vehicle was seized and the driver was charged.

Police could not yet confirm this or provide more information.

Albert was remembered as a gentle giant with a deep love for his family, a passion for bikes and music, and a steadfast loyalty to everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his mother and brother. Albert will be laid to rest later this week.

