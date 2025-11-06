Warning: Severe thunderstorms with hail expected today

A level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with hail has been issued for today in Pretoria.

According to the SA Weather Services (SAWS), the warning is in place until Friday morning.

It furthermore advised Pretoria residents to stay indoors if possible and away from metal objects.

“Be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds and/or heavy downpours can accompany the storms.”

Possible Impacts:

Heavy downpours may cause localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas, flat plains, and susceptible roads.

Large amounts of small hail over open areas.

Damaging winds and excessive lightning may result in house or structural fires.

Traffic disruptions due to flooded roads.

Vehicle accidents from poor visibility and slippery roads.

Localised service disruptions due to power failures or infrastructure damage.

Damage to houses or roofs in formal and informal settlements.

Danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and rivers.

