Local newsNews

Warning: Severe thunderstorms with hail expected today

The SA Weather Services issued a warning for severe thunderstorms with hail for today in Pretoria. Here is the latest.

3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Severe thunderstorms with hail expected in Pretoria today
Severe thunderstorms with hail are expected in Pretoria today. Photo: Stock

A level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with hail has been issued for today in Pretoria.

According to the SA Weather Services (SAWS), the warning is in place until Friday morning.

It furthermore advised Pretoria residents to stay indoors if possible and away from metal objects.

“Be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds and/or heavy downpours can accompany the storms.”

Warning: Severe thunderstorms with hail expected today
Severe thunderstorms with hail is expected today in Pretoria. Photo: SAWS
Possible Impacts:
  • Heavy downpours may cause localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas, flat plains, and susceptible roads.
  • Large amounts of small hail over open areas.
  • Damaging winds and excessive lightning may result in house or structural fires.
  • Traffic disruptions due to flooded roads.
  • Vehicle accidents from poor visibility and slippery roads.
  • Localised service disruptions due to power failures or infrastructure damage.
  • Damage to houses or roofs in formal and informal settlements.
  • Danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and rivers.

Also read: Beloved Pretoria man killed in Valhalla hit-and-run accident

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button