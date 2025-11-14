Cold front and heavy rain up to 150mm rainfall expected for Gauteng

A powerful cold front and cut-off low system are set to hit Gauteng on Sunday, bringing widespread heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.

The South African Weather Service has issued an Orange Level 6 warning, with up to 150mm of rain expected — posing a serious risk of flash floods, road disruptions, and damage to property.

According to VoxWeather forecaster Michelle du Plessis a cut-off low-pressure system developed west of Namibia on Friday, bringing widespread showers — some areas recording up to 50mm.

She said by Saturday, the system will weaken, but a strong surface trough will transport tropical moisture across central South Africa, supported by a high-pressure system behind a cold front.

“This setup will bring widespread rain across central regions — including the Free State, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal — on Saturday, before reaching Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga by Saturday evening.”

Du Plessis said Sunday is expected to be the main rain day for Gauteng, with forecasts showing between 50mm and over 100mm of rainfall possible in parts of the province, particularly over the Highveld.

Heavy rain may also extend into northern KwaZulu-Natal and eastern North West.

By Monday, only scattered showers will linger in Gauteng and surrounding provinces, though Limpopo may still see heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will drop sharply — Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga will experience maximums of just 15°C to 20°C on Sunday, cooling further into Monday.

Pretoria Forecast:

Saturday: 25°C, scattered showers

Sunday: 18°C, heavy rain and thunderstorms

Monday: 16°C, light rain and cool conditions

Also read: Warning: National shutdown planned for Gauteng – Everything you should know

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter

Also read: Warning: National shutdown planned for Gauteng – Everything you should know