Here are Pretoria and Centurion’s flood hotspots as heavy rain moves in

As a Level 9 storm warning takes effect across Gauteng, several Pretoria and Centurion suburbs are once again under the spotlight for potential flooding.

Past incident reports and weather data show that areas along the Hennops and Apies Rivers, as well as parts of Centurion, Pretoria West, and the inner city, are especially vulnerable as heavy rain moves in this weekend.

Here’s are the suburbs and roads in the Pretoria/Centurion area to watch closely this weekend due to flood-risk, based on past incident reports and known low-lying zones:

Suburbs along the Hennops River corridor in Centurion: e.g. Lenchen North & South, Blackwood, Witstinkhout, West.

Low-lying roads in Centurion: M19 (Centurion) at Die Hoewes, roads near the hotel by the river that were cut off.

Key routes in Centurion affected by flash flooding: R101 / Lenchen Avenue area, access roads to Centurion Lake Hotel and around the Hennops overflow.

Suburbs in northern Pretoria: Capital Park (near the Apies River) — flagged as being monitored for flooding.

Additional low-lying zones: Pretoria West and parts of the inner metro with inadequate drainage in heavy downpours.

