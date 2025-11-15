Local newsNews

Here are Pretoria and Centurion’s flood hotspots as heavy rain moves in

As heavy rain grip Gauteng, these are the Pretoria and Centurion suburbs and roads most at risk of flooding this weekend.

1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here are Pretoria and Centurion’s flood hotspots as heavy rain moves in
Pretoria and Centurion’s flood hotspots. Photo: Stock

As a Level 9 storm warning takes effect across Gauteng, several Pretoria and Centurion suburbs are once again under the spotlight for potential flooding.

Past incident reports and weather data show that areas along the Hennops and Apies Rivers, as well as parts of Centurion, Pretoria West, and the inner city, are especially vulnerable as heavy rain moves in this weekend.

Here’s are the suburbs and roads in the Pretoria/Centurion area to watch closely this weekend due to flood-risk, based on past incident reports and known low-lying zones:

  • Suburbs along the Hennops River corridor in Centurion: e.g. Lenchen North & South, Blackwood, Witstinkhout, West.
  • Low-lying roads in Centurion: M19 (Centurion) at Die Hoewes, roads near the hotel by the river that were cut off.
  • Key routes in Centurion affected by flash flooding: R101 / Lenchen Avenue area, access roads to Centurion Lake Hotel and around the Hennops overflow.
  • Suburbs in northern Pretoria: Capital Park (near the Apies River) — flagged as being monitored for flooding.
  • Additional low-lying zones: Pretoria West and parts of the inner metro with inadequate drainage in heavy downpours.
Here are Pretoria and Centurion’s flood hotspots as heavy rain moves in
Pretoria and Centurion’s flood hotspots as heavy rain moves in. Photo: Stock

 

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter 

Also read: Emergency Pretoria contact numbers you should have!

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button