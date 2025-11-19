Major road closures in Pretoria for G20 Summit – Everything you should know

Pretoria motorists are facing a weekend of major disruptions as strict G20 Summit security measures roll out across Gauteng, triggering rolling closures on the N1, R21 and several key routes in and around the capital.

Authorities have warned that full road shutdowns will occur whenever international convoys move, with delays of up to an hour expected.

Here is everything you should know.

Major Roads Affected in Tshwane:

N1 Highway – Pretoria East & Centurion Section

All major interchanges between Midrand and Pretoria East/Centurion will experience rolling closures:

Atterbury Road interchange

Garsfontein Road interchange

Delmas Road interchange

Botha Avenue interchange

John Vorster Drive interchange

Brakfontein interchange

Samrand interchange (affects Pretoria-bound traffic)

N1 Through Pretoria

Although not formally “closed”, expect:

Full temporary shutdowns when convoys pass:

Delays between Brakfontein → Garsfontein → Atterbury

R21 Freeway – Pretoria to OR Tambo

This is Pretoria’s most heavily affected route:

R21 entire corridor from Pretoria to Kempton Park

R21 South – Atlas off-ramp

R21 South – Voortrekker off-ramp

These arterial points may be restricted during convoy movement:

Delmas Road (R50) connecting to N1/R21

Botha Avenue in Centurion

John Vorster Drive in Centurion

Garsfontein Road towards N1

Atterbury Road towards N1

Additional Pretoria-impact routes due to spill-over closures

Not inside Pretoria, but they directly affect Pretoria commuters:

N14 Pretoria–Krugersdorp route (G20 movement corridor)

N3 / N17 Johannesburg links (affects Pretoria-to-JHB travel)

M1 North (Johannesburg access for Pretoria commuters)

Mayor Roads Affected in Johannesburg:

High-security operations will impact the N1, N3, N12, M1, and parts of the Golden Highway.

Urban hotspots such as Sandton, Rosebank, Melrose Arch, Fourways, Roodepoort and Nasrec will also be affected.

Grayston Drive will be fully closed on 22 November, while sections of the Golden Highway and Nasrec Road face multi-day closures.

“When the convoys are moving, roads will be closed off completely and movement from road users; pedestrians, cyclists and motorists will be limited. Roads will be opened as soon as the convoys move pass the affected routes with approximately 30 minutes to 1 hour delay in some areas,” law enforcement agencies said.

Meanwhile, NATJOINTS announced a strict hard lockdown around the NASREC Expo Centre and FNB Stadium — effective 21 to 24 November 2025.

Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said only people with valid G20 accreditation would be allowed near the restricted zone.

“All vehicles in this vicinity will be inspected thoroughly before being allowed entry. Access will be limited and closely monitored between Friday and Monday,” Mosikili warned.

A no-fly zone will also be enforced over NASREC, banning all manned aircraft and drones.

As the current President of the G20, South Africa will host the twentieth meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20), from 22 to 23 November 2025 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, NASREC.

This marks the first-ever G20 Summit on African soil. Hosting the summit is expected to unlock significant economic opportunities for the South African economy.

The summit will attract world leaders, investors, global stakeholders and international media, offering South Africa an opportunity to showcase its economic potential, innovation, and leadership.

