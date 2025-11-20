Seven-year-old Miané Pretorius dies after brave battle with rare immune disease

Seven-year-old Miané Pretorius tragically passed away on Tuesday at 18:00 in the hospital, following a long and difficult fight against a rare immune disorder that severely damaged her liver.

Miané was born on 7 June 2017, at 39 weeks, weighing 2.8 kg. She was a healthy baby who never fell ill, and every check-up and vaccination appointment showed normal, positive results. Nothing hinted at the devastating diagnosis that would come years later.

In January 2023, her parents noticed worrying symptoms: she appeared extremely jaundiced, was constantly tired, and developed a very high fever at the same time every afternoon.

She was admitted to Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital for antibiotic treatment and underwent a liver biopsy, gastroscopy and colonoscopy. Doctors found inflammation and tiny blood vessels in her liver and colon that looked like “spider webs”. Miané was diagnosed with a rare immune disease — incurable, and one that progressively hardened her liver. The condition is known as cirrhosis.

Her parents were confronted with an impossible situation: the immune disease not only affected her liver, but also eliminated the option of a liver transplant.

The Pretorius family could only continue with the medication available to keep her comfortable and maintain her quality of life as much as possible.

Miané, along with her mother Allison, father Johan, and brother Handré, previously visited GROOTfm 90.5, where they shared her journey with listeners and the Pretoria community.

Her death has left family, friends and supporters heartbroken, and tributes continue to pour in.

In a heartfelt message shared with the family, Jenna Botha expressed her deep condolences, saying:

“Dear Miané’s parents and little brother, our hearts are heavy with yours after the passing of your precious Miané. No words can ease the pain you are feeling right now, but may you find comfort in knowing that she is now at peace after her long and difficult illness. Miané’s beautiful spirit and gentle presence will always be remembered. May you feel strength, love and support surrounding you during this heartbreaking time, and may her memories remain a light that carries you through the darkest days. We are thinking of you deeply and holding you close in our prayers. With heartfelt sympathy.”

