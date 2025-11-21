Save up to 40% this summer with hot Samsung mobile Black Friday deals

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 21 November 2025 – Summer has officially arrived, and so have the hottest deals from Samsung. The Samsung Mobile eXperience Black Friday sale is here, bringing great savings across popular Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables and audio devices. From 21 November to 01 December 2025[1] Customers can enjoy up to 40% off selected favourites – the perfect way to upgrade your tech for a season filled with travel, celebrations and unforgettable moments.

Samsung remains committed to creating smarter, more connected experiences that enhance everyday life. This Black Friday, consumers can step into the Galaxy ecosystem with value like never before, just in time for summer adventures and those picture-perfect holiday moments.

Prepaid Deals — Summer Essentials

Galaxy A26 5G – Give your style an edge with a reliable 5G smartphone, which boasts a thin body that fits comfortably in your hand[2] – Was R4,999, now R4,499[3] (save R500).

Galaxy A16 – Enjoy everyday performance and a crisp camera system with bright, stunning clarity2 – Was R3,299, now R2,9993 (save R300).

Galaxy A06 – Step up your experience with a device ideal for staying in touch, sharing summer selfies and enjoying your favourite apps – Was R1,999, now R1,7993 (save R200).

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Wi-Fi – A powerful multitasking tablet, perfect for streaming poolside, holiday entertainment and productivity on the go[4] – Was R7,999, now R5,9993 (save R2,000).

Galaxy Tab A9 LTE – Entertainment and learning made easier – take movies, games and study resources wherever summer takes you – Was R2,999, now R1,9993 (save R1,000).

Galaxy Watch8 (Bluetooth, 44mm) – Track your fitness, steps, and summer wellness goals with advanced health features and high quality design – Was R7,499, now R5,4993 (save R2,000).

Galaxy Fit3 – Lightweight fitness tracking for active days — from beach runs to holiday hikes – Was R1,299, now R9993 (save R300).

Galaxy Buds3 – Immersive sound and seamless connection for your summer soundtrack, workouts and hands-free calls – Was R3,999, now R2,3993 (save R1,600).

A Black Friday Designed for Smarter Living

These Black Friday deals are all about putting cutting-edge Galaxy innovation in more hands this summer. Capture pro-grade photos of your sunset braai, stay productive while travelling, track your seasonal fitness goals or connect effortlessly across your Galaxy device. This is the moment to level up your digital lifestyle.

Don’t Miss Out

This limited-time Black Friday event is available at Samsung stores, retail partners, Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App and participating networks.

[1] Ts and Cs apply. Offer valid while stocks last. Offer period: 21 November to 01 December 2025. Stock may vary by participating model.

[2] Results may vary based on use.

[3] Recommended Retail Price Only. Prices may vary per retailer.

[4] Usage and connection are dependent on the network.