Gauteng on high alert as severe storms intensify

Gauteng residents are being urged to brace for increasingly dangerous summer storms as provincial authorities warn that severe weather conditions are rapidly intensifying.

With heavy rain, powerful thunderstorms, flash flooding and fast-moving storm systems sweeping across the province, officials say every alert must now be treated as potentially life-saving.

Spokesperson for Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Theo Nkonki said persistent heavy rainfall, powerful thunderstorms, localised flooding and fast-moving storm systems, driven by a developing La Niña pattern, are creating hazardous conditions for many communities.

“While government disaster structures remain fully activated, residents are warned that safety risks are escalating and strict adherence to official alerts is now essential to preventing injuries, fatalities and avoidable damage.”

Nkonki said the Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) on Thursday evening briefed the Local Government Turnaround Strategy weekly meeting on the province’s state of readiness in response to the abnormal rainfall.

“The session reviewed early impacts, assessed municipal response capacity and confirmed the activation of emergency protocols to safeguard communities as weather conditions deteriorate.”

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Jacob Mamabolo, said the PDMC and all municipal Disaster Management Centres remain on full alert, with continuous monitoring of storm activity and rapid-response teams on standby.

He emphasised that the combination of abnormal weather patterns and already saturated ground conditions requires communities to treat every warning with the utmost seriousness, avoid flooded areas and immediately report hazardous situations.

“The storms we are experiencing are unpredictable and fast-moving. We urge all residents to stay vigilant, follow official updates and avoid any situation that may place their lives at risk,” said Mamabolo.

He stressed the importance of avoiding low-lying bridges, flooded roads and underpasses, and reducing travel during severe weather.

Communities are furthermore encouraged to report blocked drains, sinkholes, damaged roads, burst pipes or any emerging risks so that intervention teams can act swiftly to prevent further deterioration.

“Warnings issued by the South African Weather Service and the PDMC must be treated as protective measures as they are designed to save lives,” he said.

Gauteng continues to strengthen its early warning capability, ensuring that real-time weather alerts reach residents through WhatsApp, SMS, email and social media channels.

The province’s summer readiness plan, approved by the National Disaster Management Centre, has introduced a uniform disaster-response system across all municipalities to support quicker activation and more coordinated emergency action.

Mamabolo said the ongoing work across disaster preparedness, infrastructure and community safety reflects a disciplined, provincewide effort to stabilise municipalities and protect communities.

“Our priority is to safeguard lives during this period of abnormal weather while continuing to strengthen service delivery across all municipalities. Gauteng is acting with urgency and we will continue issuing updates to keep the public informed and safe,” he said.

