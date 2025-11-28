Motorist shot and killed in brutal N1 spiking ambush

A motorist was shot and killed on the N1 northbound on Friday night after criminals spiked his vehicle between Carousel Plaza and the Maubane off-ramp, turning a routine drive into a fatal ambush.

According to Live Traffic NPC, the ambush happened last week at 20:47 on Friday night, about 38.4 km northbound, between Carousel Plaza and Maubane Ramp.

“A motorist was spiked in what appears to have been a planned ambush. When the vehicle was forced to slow and stop, the attackers opened fire. The driver was shot and declared deceased on scene. No passengers were reported injured.”

It said Bakwena Route Services, SAPS and multiple emergency responders attended the scene.

“This is the nightmare that haunts every South African driver: the sudden lurch of spikes beneath the wheels, the frantic search for safety, and then the gunfire. In seconds, an ordinary journey became a family’s worst nightmare. A life stolen on a public highway.

“We extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased driver. There are simply no words adequate for this kind of grief,” the Live Traffic NPC said.

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis explained the modus operandi road spikers use.

He said when the vehicle is approximately 400-500 meters away, criminals throw the spikes in the road.

“Criminals also place the spikes in black plastic bags or cardboard boxes, and it is therefore not easy to recognize immediately.”

Bolhuis said criminals also use concrete lintels and place them right across the road.

“It is almost impossible for the driver to see this as it is too far away and too dark.”

He said there are usually two groups involved in this crime.

“The spiking group and the stopper group or the robbers.

The second group waits for about 50 – 150m away from the place where the spiking takes place.”

Bolhuis warned that criminals also hang rocks and bricks at windscreen heights from bridges to cause vehicles to stop before robbing them.

He suggested that motorists avoid driving alone at night.

“Ensure that your cellphone is charged to its maximum and, if possible, share your live location with a family member or friend.”

Bolhuis added that motorists should avoid secluded and unlit roads and highways in and around the city at night.

“Never drive over a plastic bag or a cardboard box in the road. Drive approximately 100 – 200 meters behind another car in the same lane.

“Travel at a reasonable speed – that will allow you to swerve out of the way and avoid the spikes.”

He urged motorists to stay calm should it happen that they drive over the spikes.

“Stay calm and do not stop. Continue driving, but reduce speed if need be. Do not panic if you hear the metal of your car’s rims or even see sparks.”

According to Bolhuis, it is less dangerous to proceed at 40km/hour than it is to stop.

“Further down the road, you might be able to take an off-ramp, stop at a tollgate, or a garage where you can make an emergency call or ask for help.”

Where are the current hotspots in and around Pretoria?

N4 West in Akasia to Brits

N4 East to Bronkhorspruit

N1 from Midrand to Carousel Plaza

Ben Schoeman Road from Midrand to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre

N1 “South” from Naturena to Vaal River.

R80 Mabopane Freeway from Eskia Mphahlele Road to Soshanguve

