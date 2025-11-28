Sinoville house-robbery syndicate cracked

After weeks of terror for residents targeted in brutal after-midnight home invasions, Sinoville police have arrested two suspects and seized an illegal firearm during a coordinated takedown in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said a multidisciplinary task team was established, consisting of experienced SAPS members from both detective and uniformed units, working together with local security companies.

Van Dyk said the team shared intelligence, coordinated patrol schedules, and conducted focused operations in the affected areas.

He furthermore added that this comes after the police noted a recent increase in house robberies within the policing precinct, with victims in residential complexes being particularly targeted.

“The house robberies typically occurred after midnight. The suspects allegedly gained entry into complexes, forced their way into homes, tied up victims, and demanded access to safes and vehicle keys. “After ransacking the homes, they would load the stolen vehicles and exit the complexes during early-morning traffic to avoid detection.”

Van Dyk said police members dedicated additional hours to intensify patrols, conduct stop-and-search operations, and profile individuals found in the area.

“On Thursday, November 27, 2025, at approximately 03:00, the task team noticed three men walking along a street. As officers approached, the men fled. The team immediately gave chase and strategically blocked nearby streets as the suspects attempted to escape.”

Two of the suspects were apprehended.

Van Dyk said upon searching them and the bags they carried, officers recovered a firearm and several items consistent with the methods used in the reported house robberies.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of additional items at the suspects’ residences. The suspects, aged 31 and 35, have so far been linked to five house robbery cases in the area. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether they can be connected to other incidents. The recovered firearm will undergo forensic testing to establish whether it was used in additional crimes.”

The suspects have been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and five counts of house robbery. They are expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Major-General Samuel Thine commended the multidisciplinary team for their exemplary work and again emphasized the importance of cooperation between SAPS, local security companies, and communities in combating crime.

