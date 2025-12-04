How much it costs to drive vs fly from Pretoria to Durban in 2025

With the holidays around the corner, thousands of Gauteng residents are gearing up for a Durban getaway. Here’s what it will cost you in 2025 to travel from Pretoria to Durban – whether you hit the road or take to the skies.

LATEST 2025 FUEL PRICES

From 3 December 2025, inland petrol prices are roughly:

Petrol 93: about R21.26 per litre

Petrol 95: about R21.41 per litre

For this comparison, we use inland 95 unleaded at R21.41/litre, as most Pretoria motorists fill up before hitting the N3.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO DRIVE FROM PRETORIA TO DURBAN

Distance: About 620–635 km one way via the N1/N3 (Pretoria–Joburg–Durban).

Driving time: Around 6½–7 hours, excluding long stops.

You’ll pass the main N3 toll plazas: De Hoek, Wilge, Tugela, Mooi River and Mariannhill.

Based on the 2025 N3 toll tariffs for a light vehicle (Class 1), you’re paying roughly:

About R334 one way

About R668 return

GOOD NEWS: E-tolls around Johannesburg are gone, so you only pay these conventional plazas.

FUEL COST ESTIMATES (PRETORIA – DURBAN – PRETORIA)

Assuming a distance of 625 km one way and petrol at R21.41/litre:

Small hatchback (1.4–1.6, ±5.8 L/100 km)

Fuel one way: ±36.3 L

Fuel cost one way: ~R780

Fuel cost return: ~R1 560

Total with tolls (return): ~R2 220

Family sedan (1.6–2.0, ±6.8 L/100 km)

Fuel one way: ±42.5 L

Fuel cost one way: ~R910

Fuel cost return: ~R1 820

Total with tolls (return): ~R2 490

Large bakkie/SUV (2.0+, ±8.5 L/100 km)

Fuel one way: ±53.1 L

Fuel cost one way: ~R1 140

Fuel cost return: ~R2 280

Total with tolls (return): ~R2 945

These estimates exclude food, wear and tear, and parking – they’re a realistic 2025 snapshot, not an exact quote.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO FLY

Pretoria’s Wonderboom Airport currently has no regular commercial flights, so most Pretoria travellers fly from OR Tambo International or Lanseria to King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

Recent checks for December 2025 show the following approximate one-way fares from Johannesburg to Durban (economy, no frills, cheapest dates and times):

FlySafair: from about R570 one way

South African Airways: from about R698 one way

Lift: from about R935 one way

Airlink: from about R1 037 one way

CemAir: from about R1 057 one way

Ballpark return costs (simply doubled for comparison):

FlySafair: ~R1 140

SAA: ~R1 396

Lift: ~R1 870

Airlink: ~R2 074

CemAir: ~R2 114

You still need to add:

Transport between Pretoria and OR Tambo/Lanseria (fuel, Gautrain or ride-hailing)

Any baggage fees

Airport parking, if you drive yourself

DRIVE VS FLY: WHAT’S CHEAPEST IN 2025?

Solo traveller

Cheapest return flight: roughly R1 140–R1 500, depending on dates.

Driving in a small hatchback: about R2 220 return in fuel + tolls.

For one person, flying is usually cheaper – and much faster – if you can secure a good fare.

Couple (two people)

Two return flights: easily R2 300–R3 000+ combined.

Driving in a family sedan: about R2 490 return.

For two people, costs are quite similar. Driving starts to make sense if you want your own car in Durban or flight prices are high on your chosen dates.

Family or group (three to four people)

Three or four return flights: often R3 500–R8 000+ in total.

Driving, even in a thirsty SUV: around R2 900 for the whole car.

For families, driving from Pretoria to Durban is almost always cheaper in 2025.

