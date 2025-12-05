Have you seen this missing Pretoria man?

A Pretoria family is desperately searching for 38-year-old Ross Cameron, who has vanished after leaving his Lynnwood Manor flat on Tuesday morning, December 2.

According to his sister, Caitlin, 38-year-old Ross Cameron was last accounted for on Tuesday morning when his flatmate in Lynnwood Manor noticed his presence at home, with his car and keys still there, and later heard him leave while coughing.

It is not known what clothes he was wearing at the time. Ross replied to a final message on Tuesday afternoon and his phone has been off since Wednesday morning. His flatmate assumed Ross was with family, while his family believed he was at home – only realising last night that he is missing.

Ross is believed to be driving a silver/grey Kia Picanto, registration ZGC 365 GP, with no tracking in the vehicle. If you spot Ross or his vehicle, please contact 083 783 9076 immediately and quote the Garsfontein SAPS enquiry ENQ 01/12/2025.

