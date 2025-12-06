Eleven, including three minors, shot and killed in Saulsville hostel shooting

Tragedy struck the Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Saturday morning when a mass shooting claimed 11 lives and left 14 others injured.

Details are limited at this stage.

National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told the media that the youngest victims include a three-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 16-year-old, while the remaining eight deceased are adults.

Mathe said the incident occurred just after 04:15, but police were only alerted at around 06:00, prompting an immediate response.

She added that the Serious and Violent Crime Unit is working to piece together information on what may have led to the attack.

According to Mathe, at least three unknown gunmen entered the hostel, where a group of people were drinking, and began firing indiscriminately.

She described the incident as unfortunate, highlighting that both targeted individuals and innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire.

While the motive for the attack is still under investigation, Mathe said maximum police resources have been deployed to identify those responsible.

She also highlighted the broader challenge posed by illegal liquor outlets, which she linked to many such violent incidents.

“We have a serious challenge regarding these illegal and unlicensed liquor premises. Between April and September this year, we shut down 11,975 unlicensed liquor premises throughout the country and arrested more than 18,676 people who were found to be selling liquor illegally,” said Mathe.

She explained that these establishments are often the sites of arguments that escalate into shootings, placing innocent people at risk.

