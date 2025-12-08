Saulsville shooting sparks calls for stricter law enforcement

Following the deadly mass shooting at a hostel this weekend in Saulsville, west of Pretoria, that claimed 12 lives, the Tshwane metro has assured residents that its commitment to ensuring public safety is not compromised and is stronger than ever.

On December 6, three unknown gunmen stormed an illegal tavern inside the hostel and opened fire on the patrons, killing 12 and injuring another 2.

Three minors were among those killed, including a three-year-old child.

The shooting has since sparked nationwide outrage, with calls being made for the law to take its course.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the shootings were heartbreaking and that such brutality has no place in the province.

The premier also called for a stricter approach regarding illegal taverns and liquor outlets, describing them as havens for criminality.

“We are distressed by the loss of innocent lives, including young children, in this senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the families who are grieving today. “As the Gauteng Provincial Government, we will not allow our communities to live in fear. Illegal shebeens must not be allowed to operate as safe havens for criminals. We strongly condemn the lawlessness that thrives in such spaces,” Lesufi said.

MMC for Community Safety Alderman Hannes Coetzee said, “We also wish strength and a full recovery to the individuals who were wounded and who are receiving medical care. The city stands with every affected family and resident during this difficult time.

“The city is outraged by this senseless act of violence, which resulted in the death of a child as young as three years old. There can be no justification for such brutality. The loss of a young child in this manner is a stark reminder of the urgent need to confront violent crime and the conditions that enable it.”

He assured residents that the TMPD will work closely with SAPS to determine the motive for the crime as well as identify the perpetrators.

Coetzee also asserted the premier’s sentiments regarding illegal liquor outlets, stating that they continue to be a contributor to crime and lawlessness in the metro.

“Preliminary information indicates that the incident took place at an unlicensed liquor establishment. Illegal taverns continue to create unsafe conditions in many communities and are a significant driver of crime and disorder. “These unlawful operations have been a priority in Operation Shanela, which is led by SAPS and supported by TMPD. The city will continue its clampdown on illegal liquor outlets, by-law violations and other activities that place residents at risk,” Coetzee said.

SAPS confirmed that though the incident took place during the early hours of 04:00, police were only called to the scene at around 06:00.

Over 11 000 illegal liquor outlets were closed from April to September this year, and over 18 000 suspects were arrested for illegally selling liquor.

Residents are urged to share any information they may have related to this crime with their local authorities.

