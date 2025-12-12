Leaked matric papers in Pretoria – What happens now?

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has moved into crisis-response mode after leaked matric papers were traced to seven schools in Pretoria, triggering a high-level investigation just weeks before the release of the 2025 NSC exam results. With officials suspended, forensic work under way, and a national task team established, the DBE says its priority now is to contain the breach, identify everyone who accessed the papers, and protect the credibility of the matric results.

The leak, which involved English, Mathematics and Physical Sciences papers, was discovered during the marking process when markers detected unusually identical answers in several scripts. This immediate detection set off a chain of investigations now expanding across schools, marking centres and DBE offices.

What matters now, Gwarube said, is ensuring fairness for the nearly one million learners who wrote honestly — and holding to account those responsible for the breach.

What happens now for the investigation

A National Investigative Task Team (NITT) begins work within 24 hours.

The team includes Umalusi, university experts, unions, SAQA, DBE officials and a private forensic investigator.

Investigators will verify the source of the leak, determine how far it spread, and identify all learners who accessed the material.

SAPS is now formally investigating the criminal aspect, including possession of stolen state property.

What happens now for learners

No learner has been declared guilty. Every case will be assessed individually.

Implicated learners will undergo interviews, script verification and comparative performance analysis.

Honest learners will be protected, and no blanket penalties are expected for affected schools.

What happens now for the matric results

No results have been finalised or certified.

A preliminary report will go to the National Examination Irregularities Committee on 29 December.

A final report will be delivered to the Minister and Umalusi on 31 December.

The plan remains to release matric results on 12 January 2026, pending quality assurance.

What happens now for the DBE

Two officials suspected of involvement have been suspended.

Security protocols around paper-setting and storage are being tightened.

Further disciplinary and criminal action may follow once the investigation confirms the full chain of events.

