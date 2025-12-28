When will school start in January? Here is the 2026 school calendar

As the December holidays draw to a close, families across the country are preparing for the return to routine as schools reopen in January.

The following dates outline when learners and educators will return to the classroom for the start of the new academic year.

As the December holidays draw to a close, families across the country are preparing for the return to routine as schools reopen in January.

The following dates outline when learners and educators will return to the classroom for the start of the new academic year.

South African Public Schools – 2026 Term 1 Opening

First Day of School for Learners:

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 — public schools across South Africa reopen after the December holidays and start

Term 1 of the academic year.

Term 1 Duration:

14 January to 27 March 2026 — this marks the first teaching term for the year.

Teachers and Administrative Staff

Teachers and school admin staff are generally expected to return a few days earlier than learners for administrative duties and preparation, although the official learner start date remains 14 January.

Independent and private schools (including IEB schools) often follow similar mid-January start dates — for example, many open around 14 January 2026 — but exact dates can vary from school to school, especially around half-term breaks or conferences.

Term 1:

Duration: (12) 14 January – 27 March

Number of weeks: 11

Number of days: 53 (55)

Number of public holidays: 0

Actual number of school days: 53 (55)

Term 2:

Duration: 8 April – 26 June

Number of weeks: 12

Number of days: 58

Number of public holidays: 3+1

– Easter: 3 Apr Good Friday and 6 Apr Family Day

– Freedom Day: 27 Apr

– Workers’ Day: 1 May

– Special school holiday: 15 Jun

– Youth Day: 16 Jun

– Easter: 3 Apr Good Friday and 6 Apr Family Day – Freedom Day: 27 Apr – Workers’ Day: 1 May – Special school holiday: 15 Jun – Youth Day: 16 Jun Actual number of school days: 54

Term 3:

Duration: 21 July – 23 Sept

Number of weeks: 10

Number of days: 47

Number of public holidays: 1

– National Women’s Day: 9 Aug (observed on 10 Aug)

– National Women’s Day: 9 Aug (observed on 10 Aug) Actual number of school days: 46

Term 4:

Duration: 6 October – (9) 11 December

Number of weeks: 10

Number of days: 47 (49)

Number of public holidays: 0

Actual number of school days: 47 (49)

Tips for parents to prepare for the new school year

With schools reopening in January, parents can ease the transition back into routine by taking a few practical steps:

Reset routines early: Start adjusting bedtimes and wake-up times at least a week before school resumes to avoid first-week fatigue.

Check uniforms and shoes: Ensure uniforms still fit, are clean, and that school shoes are in good condition to avoid last-minute shopping.

Prepare stationery and books: Label stationery, cover books, and check school supply lists to ensure everything is ready on day one.

Confirm transport arrangements: Double-check lift clubs, bus schedules or drop-off times, especially if these changed before the holidays.

Talk about expectations: Discuss the upcoming school year with your child, including new teachers, subjects or grades, to reduce anxiety.

Update admin details: Confirm that school records, emergency contacts and medical information are up to date.

Plan lunches ahead: Decide on lunchbox options early to avoid stressful mornings once school starts.

A little preparation now can help ensure a smoother, calmer return to school for both learners and parents.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel