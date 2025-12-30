Horrific donkey attack reported near KwaMhlanga

A deeply disturbing animal cruelty incident is under investigation after a donkey was found with catastrophic injuries to its hind legs in the Phake area near KwaMhlanga, prompting inspectors from the Tshwane SPCA to humanely euthanise the animal to prevent further suffering.

The Tshwane SPCA said they were called to assist in the Phake area, near KwaMhlanga, following a report of severe cruelty involving a donkey. It is alleged that an individual deliberately attacked the animal, resulting in catastrophic injuries to its hind legs.

It furthermore said tragically, due to the extent of the injuries and in order to prevent further suffering, the donkey was humanely euthanised.

“Our inspectors are confronted with deeply distressing situations on a daily basis as they respond to cruelty complaints and work to protect vulnerable animals. Incidents such as this highlight the harsh realities faced by animals who rely entirely on human compassion, responsibility, and intervention.”

The Tshwane SPCA said it will continue to follow this case closely to ensure that due legal process is upheld and that justice is pursued on behalf of the animal.

“Acts of cruelty of this nature are unacceptable and have no place in our society. While we cannot undo the suffering endured, we remain committed to advocating for accountability and strengthening awareness around animal welfare.

“We urge the public to reflect on the responsibility we all share in preventing cruelty and reporting abuse. Your support enables our Inspectorate Division to continue responding to emergencies and safeguarding animals in need.”