WATCH: Viral video exposes phone snatcher at Kream Brooklyn

The video shows a man wearing a black Nike cap, a Raiders T-shirt, and jeans allegedly grabbing a cellphone from a woman dressed in white near the restaurant entrance before fleeing down the stairs.

Social media users have since identified the suspect as Nobert Zpamabela, linking him to a now-deleted Instagram account, @nobertzapamabela, and to a silver Toyota Corolla with Gauteng registration plates HD 23 TZ GP, believed to have been used in the incident.

They scrutinised the suspect’s social media presence and linked him to the incident through matching facial features, the same tekkies, and identical clothing seen in the viral footage.

Watch the video here:

It is further alleged that he has been involved in similar cellphone snatching incidents dating back to 2023, with users claiming he has been identified in previous cellphone snatching videos circulating online.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the clip widely, urging members of the public to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 to assist police investigations.

At the time of publication, the South African Police Service had not confirmed any arrests, as residents voiced growing unease over rising street crime in the Brooklyn area.