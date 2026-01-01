Driver trapped as two vehicles collide head-on in Centurion

The driver of an overturned vehicle had to be freed using hydraulic rescue equipment after a head-on collision between two cars on Lyttleton Road in Clubview, Centurion, on Tuesday evening.

According to CERT-SA the accident happened near Leyden Street in Clubview, Centurion.

“Upon arrival, it was established that two light motor vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision. One of the vehicles had overturned onto its side, leaving the driver trapped inside.

“Four patients sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor. All patients were stabilised on scene by emergency personnel and transported to the hospital in a stable condition for further medical care.”

It furthermore said the driver of the overturned vehicle was successfully extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment (Jaws of Life).

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this stage, and the South African Police Service has opened an accident report for further investigation.

“Thanks to Tshwane Emergency Services Department, Wierdabrug SAPS, Wierdabrug CPF, Emergency Medical Solutions, Netcare 911, Fidelity ADT, Fidelity Secure Fire, Copwatch, PRSS, MonitorNet, MLC Towing, First Help Towing, Precision Towing, and all other services for their professional assistance and cooperation on the scene.”

